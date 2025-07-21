  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Kirk Cousins enjoys romantic sunset with wife Julie and Adam Thielen's family ahead of Falcons training camp [PHOTO]

Kirk Cousins enjoys romantic sunset with wife Julie and Adam Thielen's family ahead of Falcons training camp [PHOTO]

By Ankita Yadav
Published Jul 21, 2025 14:34 GMT
Kirk Cousins enjoys romantic sunset with wife Julie and Adam Thielen
Kirk Cousins enjoys romantic sunset with wife Julie and Adam Thielen's family (Image Source: Getty and Instagram/@juliehcousins

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins spent the weekend with his wife, Julie, and friends. The NFL star is preparing to start his training camp, but ahead of that, he enjoyed an outing with his loved ones.

Ad

On Sunday, his wife shared a few pictures on Instagram. In one of the snaps, she posed with her husband and Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen's family. She didn't add any caption but shared the snap with a big purple heart emoji.

Kirk Cousins enjoys romantic sunset with wife Julie and Adam Thielen&#039;s family ahead of Falcons training camp [PHOTO]/@juliehcousins
Kirk Cousins enjoys romantic sunset with wife Julie and Adam Thielen's family ahead of Falcons training camp [PHOTO]/@juliehcousins

In another Instagram story, Julie Cousins posted a clip of a musical concert.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“Our 3rd Annual Summer Concert was incredible! Thank you, Needtobreathe!!!” she captioned the IG story.
Still from Kirk Cousins&#039;s wife&#039;s Instagram story/@juliehcousins
Still from Kirk Cousins's wife's Instagram story/@juliehcousins

Kirk Cousins spent this offseason with his family. In April, he shared a picture with his son, Turner, from their fun-filled outing at Disney World.

Ad
"Turner’s first time on Tron… Also, check my shirt #iykyk" he wrote.
Ad

In the snap, Cousins was on Tron while his son posed behind him. The father-son duo wore matching white T-shirts for the outing.

In May, he posted the highlights of another outing at Universal Orlando Resort. He wrote:

"Had a special time with the fam at @universalorlando this past weekend. Meeting Toothless was a highlight for the boys!"
Ad

He was joined for the outing by his wife, Julie and their two kids, Cooper and Turner. They posed with How to Train Your Dragon's main character, Toothless.

Kirk Cousins' wife shares a glimpse of "family" weekend outing

In another Instagram story on Sunday, Kirk Cousins’ wife, Julie, shared a picture enjoying summer break over the weekend with family. She posted a snap of them sitting at a table with their plates and glasses.

Ad
“Great weekend with family to close out our summer break!!” she wrote.
Kirk Cousins&#039; wife shares a glimpse of
Kirk Cousins' wife shares a glimpse of "family" weekend outing/@juliehcousins

She shared another snap with her neighbor, Jonathan Weber.

Ad
“Reunited with our Minnesota neighbor,” she wrote in the caption.
Kirk Cousins&#039; wife shares a glimpse of
Kirk Cousins' wife shares a glimpse of "family" weekend outing/@juliehcousins

Cousins played for the Minnesota Vikings from 2018 to 2023 before he moved to the Atlanta Falcons in 2024. He is preparing for his second season with the Falcons, which the NFL team will start on Sept. 7 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

About the author
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Know More

Falcons Nation! Check out the latest Atlanta Falcons Schedule and dive into the latest Falcons Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Ribin Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications