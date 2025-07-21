Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins spent the weekend with his wife, Julie, and friends. The NFL star is preparing to start his training camp, but ahead of that, he enjoyed an outing with his loved ones.On Sunday, his wife shared a few pictures on Instagram. In one of the snaps, she posed with her husband and Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen's family. She didn't add any caption but shared the snap with a big purple heart emoji.Kirk Cousins enjoys romantic sunset with wife Julie and Adam Thielen's family ahead of Falcons training camp [PHOTO]/@juliehcousinsIn another Instagram story, Julie Cousins posted a clip of a musical concert.“Our 3rd Annual Summer Concert was incredible! Thank you, Needtobreathe!!!” she captioned the IG story.Still from Kirk Cousins's wife's Instagram story/@juliehcousinsKirk Cousins spent this offseason with his family. In April, he shared a picture with his son, Turner, from their fun-filled outing at Disney World.&quot;Turner’s first time on Tron… Also, check my shirt #iykyk&quot; he wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the snap, Cousins was on Tron while his son posed behind him. The father-son duo wore matching white T-shirts for the outing.In May, he posted the highlights of another outing at Universal Orlando Resort. He wrote:&quot;Had a special time with the fam at @universalorlando this past weekend. Meeting Toothless was a highlight for the boys!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHe was joined for the outing by his wife, Julie and their two kids, Cooper and Turner. They posed with How to Train Your Dragon's main character, Toothless.Kirk Cousins' wife shares a glimpse of &quot;family&quot; weekend outingIn another Instagram story on Sunday, Kirk Cousins’ wife, Julie, shared a picture enjoying summer break over the weekend with family. She posted a snap of them sitting at a table with their plates and glasses.“Great weekend with family to close out our summer break!!” she wrote.Kirk Cousins' wife shares a glimpse of &quot;family&quot; weekend outing/@juliehcousinsShe shared another snap with her neighbor, Jonathan Weber.“Reunited with our Minnesota neighbor,” she wrote in the caption.Kirk Cousins' wife shares a glimpse of &quot;family&quot; weekend outing/@juliehcousinsCousins played for the Minnesota Vikings from 2018 to 2023 before he moved to the Atlanta Falcons in 2024. He is preparing for his second season with the Falcons, which the NFL team will start on Sept. 7 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.