Kirk Cousins is being featured once again on Netflix's Quarterback series. He was one of the three quarterbacks followed in Season 1, along with Patrick Mahomes and Marcus Mariota, and is inlcluded in Season 2 as well, with Joe Burrow and Jared Goff.

Ad

One of the most intriguing storylines in Season 2 surround the Atlanta Falcons decision to draft Michael Penix Jr. despite having already signed Kirk Cousins during the free agency period last year. This situation was addressed during the first episode and Cousins made some interesting comments about how it all played out.

Cousins explained:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I wasn't expecting us to take a quarterback. At the time, it felt like I'd been a little bit misled, or certainly if I had the information around free agency, it certainly would have affected my decision. I had no reason to leave Minnesota with how much we loved it there, if both teams are going to be drafting a quarterback high."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Kirk Cousins described that one of main reasons why he decided to leave the Minnesota Vikings was because he wanted a more stable role as a starting quarterback. The Vikings apparently informed him that they were likely to take a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft and did so by selecting JJ McCarthy.

Cousins admitted that this situation directly contributed to why he joined the Atlanta Falcons, where he clearly believed that he would have job security. This is why he stated that he felt misled as the franchise selected Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth-overall pick. It took less than one year for the rookie to surpass the veteran on their depth chart, leaving Cousins as an expensive back-up.

Ad

Mike Florio chimes in on Kirk Cousins being "misled" by Falcons about Michael Penix Jr. pick

Penix and Cousins

Mike Florio recently stated his opinion on the Atlanta Falcons' situation surrounding Kirk Cousins and Michael Penix Jr. in a recent article with Pro Football Talk. He warned other quarterbacks to take notice of how Cousins was "misled" when he decided to deaprt the Minnesota Vikings.

Ad

Florio stated:

"It's a tangible, and valubable, example for quarterbacks who are thinking about changing teams in the future. You never know what that team is going to do with its first-round pick. You never know how different the offense is going to be until you're in it."

Expand Tweet

In addition to the Falcons' shocking decision to draft Penix, Cousins also admitted that he struggled a bit to learn the new offensive system that included much more pre-snap motions than what he was previously used to. Florio referenced this situation, which had a direct influence on a game-losing fumble in Week 1 resulting from a Ross Dwelley pre-snap motion and incorrect snap call by Cousins.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adam Hulse Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."



Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.



Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.



Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast. Know More

Falcons Nation! Check out the latest Atlanta Falcons Schedule and dive into the latest Falcons Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.