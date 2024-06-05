  • NFL
  • Kirk Cousins gets candid about Falcons QB situation following Michael Penix Jr.'s addition

Kirk Cousins gets candid about Falcons QB situation following Michael Penix Jr.'s addition

By Robert Gullo
Modified Jun 05, 2024 17:34 GMT
Michael Penix Jr., left, Kirk Cousins, right
Michael Penix Jr., left, Kirk Cousins, right

After becoming a free agent this off-season, quarterback Kirk Cousins left Minnesota to sign with the Atlanta Falcons on a four-year, $180 million contract. To almost everyone's surprise, the Falcons made an interesting choice and drafted quarterback Michael Penix Jr. as the eighth overall pick.

Cousins was reportedly not happy with the Falcons' decision after they didn't alert him about their plans. He was asked about his relationship with Penix and the dynamic of the quarterback room in a press conference this week.

“It’s been great,” Cousins said. “You know, it continues to be kind of that working force together. There’s so much we all are kind of having to learn right now and grow together in. And so we’re doing that."
“Michael’s doing great," he added. "John’s doing great. Taylor’s awesome. It’s so good to have a person in the room who’s started dozens of games and has been in the fire and really has that experience. I love being able to lean on that. So, Taylor’s been a huge asset.”

Cousins sounds happy to be a part of the Falcons QB room that features himself, Penix Jr., veteran Taylor Heinicke, and undrafted rookie John Paddock.

Kirk Cousins looking to bounce back from his Achilles injury

Kirk Cousins during Atlanta Falcons OTA Offseason Workout
Kirk Cousins during Atlanta Falcons OTA Offseason Workout

In Week 8 against the Green Bay Packers, Kirk Cousins suffered an Achilles tear that sidelined him for the remainder of the season.

Before suffering the injury, Cousins led the team to a 4-4 record, throwing for 2,331 yards, 18 touchdowns, and five interceptions. Hitting free agency this off-season, Cousins suffered the injury at the wrong time.

At 35 and coming off of a torn Achilles, the Falcons took a chance on Cousins and signed him to a massive four-year deal.

While Cousins hasn't won a Super Bowl yet, he said he will "do everything I can" to win the Super Bowl for the Falcons.

Penix Jr. will eventually take over for Cousins, whether it's in a year, a few years, or when Cousins' contract expires. But before that, it will be interesting to see how cousins fare.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit ProFootballTalk, Kirk Cousins, and Sportskeeda

