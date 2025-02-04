Kirk Cousins makes feelings clear on Falcons uncertainty with Atlanta rumored to cut $180,000,000 QB

Kirk Cousins has every intention of continuing to play football in 2025.

There has been a lot of speculation as to whether or not the Atlanta Falcons will retain the services of the veteran signal-caller next season. Atlanta opted to bench Cousins towards the end of this past 2024 season in favor of rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

Should Penix Jr. continue to be Atlanta's quarterback moving forward, the Falcons would be forced to keep a player they signed to a four-year, $180 million contract last offseason on the bench. With that being said, all indications point to Atlanta eventually cutting Cousins and moving on from the 36-year-old.

Speaking on "Good Morning Football" this morning (Tuesday, February 4, 2025), Cousins made it clear that he believes he still has a lot of good football left in him and intends to keep playing next season.

"I definitely feel like I have a lot of good football left in me," Cousins said. "Time will tell. It's still kind of uncertain. We'll get to March and know a lot more."

Kirk Cousins could be searching for a new home in 2025

Cousins has had quite the NFL career since being drafted in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Washington Commanders. Cousins was drafted as a backup that year behind first-round selection Robert Griffin III. He eventually took the reins of the offense after RG3 went down with an injury.

After six seasons with Washington, Cousins inked a contract with the Minnesota Vikings, which, at the time, was the highest-paying contract in NFL history. Cousins inked a four-year, $180 million deal with Atlanta last offseason after six seasons in Minnesota. He was able to earn the only playoff victory of his career with the Vikings during the 2019 season, bringing his career playoff record to 1-3.

Cousins managed to lead the Falcons to a record of 7-7 last season before being replaced by Penix Jr. as the starter. Atlanta finished second in the NFC South with a final record of 8-9. If Atlanta does decide to move on from the veteran signal-caller, it will be interesting to see how they decide to move Cousins.

If they don't plan on cutting Cousins outright, perhaps Atlanta will attempt to find a trade partner to move the former Michigan State Spartan. Wherever Cousins ends up, he'll certainly provide some veteran leadership for one franchise's quarterback room.

