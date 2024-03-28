Kirk Cousins opens up about dealing with 'problem of brown stains' on teammates' pants

New Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins has lifted the lid on the dirtier side of playing in the NFL. Having played for the Washington Redskins and then the Minnesota Vikings, he has the experience many NFL teams crave, and with that experience, he has seen some things, and not all are good.

Cousins was a guest on the Cold as Balls show with comedian Kevin Hart, who asked what the quarterback's biggest concern was during a snap. The QB said that during his time in the NFL, he had to regularly tell his centers to change their pants due to having brown stains on them.

Cousins said via the dailymail.co.uk:

"First thing I do post-practice is go to the bathroom sink and scrub my hand. Because, yes, it is a problem. And we have had some close calls with some centers who had some brown stains on white practice pants during practice. I tell them, 'Go change your pants.'"

Kirk Cousins didn't divulge who the players were with stained pants

Super Bowl LVII - Preview

This is quite a sensitive subject for the players involved and as expected, Cousins didn't reveal the names of the centers who had the stains on their pants.

With Kirk Cousins playing 12 years in the NFL, this is likely not new to him. Now in Atlanta, the veteran quarterback will hope to avoid running into the same issues.

The NFL is often seen as a high-profile life with money and fame, but with Cousins' revelation, he offered an insight into the dirtier side of the league.