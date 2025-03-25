Kirk Cousins’ potential post-2025 NFL draft landing spots include Steelers, NFL analyst claims

There seem to be several potential landing spots for Kirk Cousins after the NFL draft in April. Cousins is still officially part of the Atlanta Falcons roster.

He signed a four-year, $180 million contract with the Falcons in March 2024. However, Cousins was eventually benched in favor of rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. in Week 16. It's expected that Penix will retain the starting job for the 2025 season, leaving Cousins' future in question. That said, Cousins could opt to find himself a new home.

Of course, Atlanta could opt to retain Cousins on their roster to serve as a backup for Penix as he begins his first full season as a starter.

On Tuesday's "Pro Football Talk," NFL analyst Mike Florio said he sees the Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants as potential landing spots for Cousins if he ultimately seeks a trade out of Atlanta.

"I think the Browns are a possibility," Florio said. "I think the Steelers, depending upon what happens with Aaron Rodgers, are a possibility. The Giants if all else fails, if they don't sign another veteran, and if they don't draft Shedeur Sanders at number three, or a guy that they really like with the second-round pick, then he's a possibility for the Giants."

Cousins comes off a 2024 campaign in which he passed for 3,508 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions. His 16 interceptions led the NFL on the season, which likely ultimately led to his being benched in favor of Penix when it was all said and done.

Can Michael Penix Jr. be the Falcons' answer at quarterback?

NFL: Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons - Source: Imagn

The Atlanta Falcons selected Michael Penix Jr. in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft. This came after Penix led Washington to an undefeated regular season record of 13-0 and an appearance in the College Football Playoff national championship game.

Although Penix and Washington came up short in the game, the season was good enough to earn the attention of Atlanta for a first-round selection.

In the three games Penix started for Atlanta, he managed to pass for 775 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. Now, he'll have a full season to show the Falcons organization what he can do as a starter. Perhaps Penix could be the franchise quarterback Atlanta has been searching for since losing Matt Ryan in 2022.

