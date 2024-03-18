Now Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins has a new number for his team. After wearing No. 8 in Minnesota, Cousins will wear the No. 18 number jersey for Atlanta.

But Falcons fans aren't too happy with Cousins' selection. They feel tight end Kyle Pitts is not having a good season with Cousins because Cousins wants No. 8, the number that Pitts wears.

Coming off an Achilles injury, how will Cousins be under center in 2024? It seems the Falcons are all in on Kirk for the future. But one fan felt Pitts would have a good season.

"Yall chill with the Kyle pitts not getting targets. I bet this gonna be his best season," the fan tweeted on X.

Some fans feel Cousins and his number choice will only mean bad things for Pitts.

Fans feel Pitts didn't want to give up his No. 8 and that it could create some tension between him and Cousins.

What are the expectations for Kirk Cousins in Atlanta?

The Falcons finished third last season with a 7-10 record under Arthur Smith and averaged just 18.9 points per game (ranked 26th).

But now, with a Pro Bowl-caliber quarterback in Kirk Cousins, the sky is the limit for this Falcons team.

On offense, Cousins has the weapons to make serious moves in the NFC. He has Pitts, Drake London, Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier to spray the football around.

For some, the expectation now for Atlanta is that Cousins will lead the Falcons to the playoffs and a division title in his first season. While that might seem a bridge too far right now, that is exactly what the franchise should aim for.

Of course, that is if Cousins is fully healthy after his Achilles injury, and we imagine he will be. But will that be enough for Atlanta to make the playoffs? Fans hope so.