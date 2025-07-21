"Kirk Cousins to Tennessee": NFL fans react as Will Levis ruled out of 2025 NFL season with shoulder injury

The Tennessee Titans fans received some heartbreaking news as the 2025 NFL campaign is almost upon us. Quarterback Will Levis has been ruled out for the entire upcoming season.Levis sustained an injury to his right shoulder last year but carried on playing. His neglect led to the injury getting worse later in the season. The quarterback even participated in all the team's activities this offseason and seemed ready to go. However, now the 26-year-old is scheduled to undergo surgery on Tuesday.The Titans fans are devastated by the news, as they expected big things from their team in the upcoming season. While many wished Levis a speedy recovery, others weren't too pleased with him not tending to the injury sooner. Some even called for Atlanta Falcons' Kirk Cousins to join the Tennessee side.Check out the fan reactions below:&quot;Kirk Cousins to Tennessee?&quot; one fan asked.&quot;Waiting until right before training camp to get this done is insane work,&quot; wrote a fan.&quot;Talk about procrastination. Last years shoulder surgery knocking him out of this years season should have been totally avoided,&quot; tweeted another fan.Check out some more reactions:&quot;Tough break for Will Levis. Shoulder injuries are brutal especially when they linger this long. Let’s hope he comes back stronger next season,&quot; wrote this fan.&quot;Such weird timing on this… if not at the end of last season, he should have definitely gotten the surgery after the Titans took Cam Ward at 1 to have any shot at playing this season. It’s going to be hard for him to find another landing spot once he’s healthy,&quot; tweeted a fan.With Levis out, the 2025 NFL draft's first pick, Cam Ward, is expected to lead the offense in the upcoming season.NFL insider believes that Falcons could trade Kirk Cousins before 2025 season kicks offThe Falcons signed Kirk Cousins to a four-year deal worth $180 million in 2024. However, the franchise also picked Michael Penix Jr. during last year's draft. Cousins did not have a year to remember in Atlanta as he struggled to make an impact.With the Falcons already having Penix Jr. as their signal caller, NFL insider Matt Hoder believes the team could trade the former Minnesota Vikings QB before the start of the upcoming season.&quot;There aren't many starting quarterback spots open around the league right now, so Cousins might be stuck in Atlanta until another team suffers an injury in training camp,&quot; Hoder said via Bleacher Report. &quot;If that happens, the Falcons should act quickly and just get what they can for the 36-year-old since the team doesn't plan on playing him this season.&quot;It remains to be seen if Cousins is indeed on the move before the 2025 season begins.