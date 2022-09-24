Kirk Cousins or Tua Tagovailoa: Who is a good fantasy pick for your team?

Kirk Cousins and Tua Tagovailoa will face off on October 16 when the Minnesota Vikings play the Miami Dolphins. Week 2 of the regular season saw many teams winning in the last quarter of the game.

Tagovailoa led the Miami Dolphins to victories in both their games, making them strong contenders in the league this season.

The Minnesota Vikings defeated the Packers in their opening game by 24-7, but lost to the Philadelphia Eagles with an almost similar score of 7-23. Cousins, in the last two games, has thrown for over 200 passing yards and is looking solid in his 11th year in the league.

Are you a fantasy footballer and confused about who will earn more fantasy points - Kirk Cousins or Tua Tagovailoa? If that's the case, then we are here to help. Let us start by comparing the statistics of the two players from the previous seasons.

Previous season statistics of Kirk Cousins and Tua Tagovailoa

Kirk Cousins has entered his 11th season in the NFL. In his career, he has majorly played with two teams - the Washington Redskins and Minnesota Vikings. He played six years with the Washington Redskins and will play his fifth season with the Vikings since joining them in 2018.

Minnesota Vikings v Philadelphia Eagles

In the last two seasons, Cousins has thrown for 8,486 yards and 69 touchdowns. He is the only quarterback to have over 3,500 yards and 25 or more touchdowns in each of the last seven seasons. His stability is the reason for his success, which has led him to the likes of many fantasy managers.

Miami Dolphins v Baltimore Ravens

Tagovailoa will play his third season in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins. He was drafted fifth overall in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. There are a lot of expectations from this young quarterback and he is onto a good start this season.

In the last two years, he has recorded 4,467 passing yards, 27 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions. He started the first two games for the Dolphins and has already recorded 739 passing yards, seven touchdowns, and just two interceptions.

So, who do you think is a better fantasy option - Kirk Cousins or Tua Tagovailoa?

Who will score more fantasy football points in 2022 — Kirk Cousins or Tua Tagovailoa?

Kirk Cousins or Tua Tagovailoa? If you look at the average of the last three seasons, then Cousins has scored 344 fantasy points every year. Tagovailoa started 12 of the 13 games he played last year and scored 212 fantasy points, averaging 16.3 points per game.

Both players are good backup options, and in terms of ADP, Tua Tagovailoa is placed slightly behind Kirk Cousins. Both players have their own advantages, but if you have to choose one between the two, then it should be Tagovailoa instead of Kirk Cousins.

Tagovailoa is in a strong position with star WR Tyreek Hill by his side, which makes him even more dangerous. So, skip Cousins and play Tagovailoa, who is expected to earn more fantasy points this season.

