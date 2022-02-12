“Jeopardy could probably use you” - Kirk Cousins jokingly urges Aaron Rodgers to retire

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was recently asked about the future of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Cousins stated that the game show Jeopardy could use his services. He added that the NFC North would be much more manageable if Rodgers were to exit the division:

“I need him for my sake to have one last breath in the NFL. And to be arms wide open to the golf course and to retirement. And so my advice to him would be, you know what? Golf, I know you like golf there, and I know you got other interests. Jeopardy probably could use you. My neighborhood in the NFC North would get a lot more manageable if he would go embrace Jeopardy with arms wide. open. So that’d be my suggestion there.”

Cousins has faced the Packers eight times in his career, seven of which were with the Vikings and once was with Washington. He won his only start as Washington’s signal caller versus Green Bay in the 2016 season by a score of 42-24.

In that Week 11 game, the quarterback completed 21 of 30 passes for 375 yards with three touchdowns.

In the seven remaining starts for Minnesota, he has a record of 3-3-1 versus Rodgers. Cousins has thrown for 1,869 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions against the Packers.

The lone tie came in the teams' Week Two matchup at Lambeau Field in the 2018 season.

He went 35 of 48 for 425 yards with four touchdowns and an interception in that game. It’s the most passing yards thrown in a game by the quarterback versus Green Bay.

Cousins and his time with the Vikings

Seattle Seahawks v Minnesota Vikings

After spending the first six seasons of his NFL career in the nation’s capital, he joined the Vikings in March 2018. He signed a three-year, $84 million deal in which all of the money was guaranteed.

In March 2020, the quarterback signed a guaranteed two-year, $66 million deal. He’ll earn $35 million in 2022 with a cap hit of $45 million.

Since becoming the Minnesota signal caller, he has passed for 16,387 yards with 124 touchdowns and 36 interceptions.

Cousins has the seventh-most passing yards since 2018, only 471 yards behind Rodgers during that stretch. This season, the Vikings quarterback threw for 4,221 yards, recording 33 touchdowns to just seven interceptions.

Minnesota has finished second in the NFC North three times (2018, 2019, and 2021) since the 33-year-old has been under center. The Packers won it twice in 2019 and 2021 and the Chicago Bears won it in 2018.

If Rodgers does not return to Green Bay next season, the Vikings quarterback could have an easier time leading his team to a division title. Despite the lighthearted nature of his response, there could have been a hint of truth to it.

