Kirk Cousins' wife Julie Cousins shows off Falcons' grand welcome after QB inks $180,000,000 deal

Kirk Cousins is now an Atlanta Falcon, and his new home pulled off a grand welcome for him.

Over a week ago, the former Washington and Minnesota passer agreed to a mostrous four-year, $180-million contract to represent the 404. The move represents a massive quarterback upgrade for the Falcons, which had to contend with dismal play by sophomore Desmond Ridder and veteran Taylor Heinicke in 2023-24.

On Friday, Cousins, his wife Julie, and one of their sons paid a visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where they were greeted with an electronic banner that flashed from its circular video screen:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kirk Cousins and his family viewing the Falcons' welcome banner at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Why did Kirk Cousins choose Atlanta Falcons over Minnesota Vikings?

The Kirk Cousins era is finally here in Atlanta, but it did not come easily.

The Minnesota Vikings were not expected to give him a long-term, fully guaranteed contract, but they were still favored to keep him, given the success he attained there. But in his introductory press conference with the Falcons, the four-time Pro Bowler emphasized that he wanted to be somewhere he could retire:

"It felt like this was a place where, if I play at the level I expect to play, that I can retire a Falcon. That was something that really excited me and that's certainly the goal. You've got to earn the right to do that, but that was exciting to feel like I could get that opportunity here."

In addition, he mentioned his familiarity with head coach Raheem Morris, who was the secondary coach during his early years in Landover, Maryland:

"He would walk down the hall to the quarterback meeting in OTAs. I was a rookie and didn't know what was normal, but that wasn't normal to me before that and wasn't normal after.

"As I look back, he was one of the original people there in the room with those other names. The fact that I was in that room too, the chance to get back with someone from that room was a real thrill for me."

Cousins is expected to work with a well-stacked offensive core that includes running backs Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier; wideouts Drake London, Darnell Mooney, and Rondale Moore, and tight end Drake Pitts. He will also enjoy the protective services of Pro Bowl offensive linemen Chris Lindstrom and Jake Matthews.