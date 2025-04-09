Kirk Cousins' wife Julie enjoys her "golf mom" era after hitting course with son

Kirk Cousins's wife, Julie, enjoyed some time on a golf course with their son this offseason. Julie Cousins is pretty active on social media, particularly on Instagram, where she boasts about 62.8K followers.
Julie is known for sharing about her personal life along with pictures and videos of her attending the NFL matches. On Monday, she shared a video on her Instagram where she'd taken her son for a golf outing.
In the caption, she wrote:
"I really like being a golf mom"
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Kirk Cousins and his wife, Julie, are avid enjoyers of golf. Last year, they headed to Augusta National for the men's golf major, The Masters. On April 13, 2024, Julie shared a glimpse of her outing on Instagram.
"Great day at @themasters"
For the golf outing last year, Julie matched the vibe of the Masters, wearing a checkered green and white short dress, while her husband wore a white hoodie, black pants, and a cap. They had previously purchased a golf course, Clearbrook Golf Course, in 2022.
Kirk Cousins enjoys time on "Tron" with his son Turner
On April 1, Kirk Cousins shared a spot on his Instagram, where the American quarterback boasts 738K followers, having a good time with his son Turner in Disney Land.
The father-son duo also enjoyed a ride on Tron. Sharing the post, Cousins wrote:
"Turner’s first time on Tron… Also, check my shirt #iykyk"
Last month, the Atlanta Falcons QB celebrated Turner's sixth birthday and shared a post on his Instagram on March 11.
"After all the Lego builds we’ve done together, we had to visit Legoland for Turner’s 6th birthday," he wrote in the caption.
Kirk and Julie have been longtime sweethearts. They have been together since meeting through a mutual friend back in 2012, and just two years later, in 2014, they tied the knot.
The couple has two kids together – elder son Cooper, whom they welcomed in September 2017, and younger son Turner, born in March 2019.
Falcons Nation! Check out the latest Atlanta Falcons Schedule and dive into the latest Falcons Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.