Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins' wife Julie had an unexpected surprise at Super Bowl LIX festivities in New Orleans.

While walking around, she spotted a huge yacht docked and shared a picture of it on Instagram with this caption:

"Not every day you walk by a giant yacht," the caption read.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kirk Cousins’ wife Julie marvels at Jaguars owner’s $360,000,000 megayacht at Super Bowl LIX festivities (Source: Via IG/ @JuliehCousins)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

This “giant yacht” was Kismet. It is a $360 million megayacht owned by Shad Khan, the billionaire owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Trending

Syndication: Florida Times-Union - Source: Imagn

The yacht is 400 feet long and has luxurious features like pools, a spa, a cryotherapy chamber, a gym and even a helipad.

Before sharing the picture of the megayacht, Julie Cousins posted on Instagram that she and Kirk were heading to New Orleans to compete in the P&G Battle of the Paddles. This is a fun table tennis tournament during Super Bowl week, where four top NFL players and four celebrity fans play doubles and singles matches.

Patriots Super Bowl champ Rob Gronkowski drops Super Bowl 59 prediction for Chiefs vs Eagles (Source: Via IG/ @JuliehCousins)

Julie also posted another update showing Kirk playing table tennis against the Patriots quarterback in the final round of the tournament.

Kirk Cousins' trip to New Orleans for Super Bowl 59 festivities comes amid him blaming the Falcons

After six years with the Minnesota Vikings, Kirk Cousins signed a big contract with the Falcons, hoping to restart his career. But his first year with Atlanta was rough. His performance was the worst since his rookie year in 2015, and he was benched for rookie Michael Penix Jr.

Recently, Cousins appeared on "Good Morning Football" to discuss his future in the NFL. In the interview, he said that injuries he got in a game against the New Orleans Saints in Week 10 of the 2024 season affected his performance.

The QB hurt his right shoulder and elbow, which played a part in the Falcons' four-game losing streak.

Moreover, at the Super Bowl event in New Orleans, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's D. Orlando Ledbetter, Kirk Cousins avoided talking to the media. He even changed from a Falcons shirt to a plain black one.

Now, with rumors of his release, Cousins might be looking for a fresh start with another team. If he gets released, Atlanta’s budget will be affected, but Cousins could still land another contract elsewhere, possibly making one last big deal before he finishes his NFL career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Falcons Nation! Check out the latest Atlanta Falcons Schedule and dive into the latest Falcons Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.