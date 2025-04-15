Kirk Cousins' wife Julie picks up parenting move that bucks modern trends

Kirk Cousins's wife Julie plans to teach her kids new skills. On Monday, she posted a picture on Instagram, along with a caption in which she talked about a parenting move she has been implementing. She posted a picture of a kid practicing cursive writing:

"Definitely teaching the boys the lost art of cursive!"

Still from Kirk Cousins' wife Julie's instagram/@juliehcousins

Kirk Cousins and Julie have two sons. Their elder son, Cooper, was born in 2017, while the pair welcomed their younger one, Turner, in March 2019.

Her kids are also interested in learning about football and often attend their father’s games to cheer for him. In fact, back in 2023, Julie talked about her kids' growing interest in football in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE:

"When they can come around for practice, especially at training camp, everybody says hello to them. They’re big fans of Justin Jefferson just like everybody else. So, it’s fun to have ‘em around, and I think that’s kind of what it’s all about.”

On Dec. 9, she posted a few pictures from an NFL game with her husband and their kids, along with the caption:

"Overwhelmed with gratitude after 3 days back in Minnesota…Thank you to everyone who welcomed us and made us feel special!"

Julie and Kirk have now been married for over a decade after tying the knot on Jun. 28, 2014.

Kirk Cousins enjoys an offseason outing at Disney World with son Turner

On Apr. 1, Kirk Cousins shared a post on his Instagram of him having a good time with his son Turner at Disney World. They enjoyed the Tron ride, which the Falcons QB captioned:

"Turner’s first time on Tron… Also, check my shirt #iykyk"

Cousins' younger son Turner turned six in March. The NFL star celebrated his son’s birthday and took him to Legoland. On Mar. 11, Cousins posted a picture with his son on his Instagram account, with the caption:

"After all the Lego builds we’ve done together, we had to visit Legoland for Turner’s 6th birthday. PS-Check the shoes!"

The father and son posed in front of the Legoland entrance gate.

