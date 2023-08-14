Kenny Pickett got his shot to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers last season after starting as Mitchell Trubisky's backup. He hasn't looked back since and has made the starting quarterback position his own.

Playing for Pitt in college helped him acquire the trust of Steelers fans, and now everyone believes he is the franchise's future.

The AFC North is a stacked division, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are not often seen as a contender to make the playoffs. People who follow the Steelers realize their potential, and Kirk Herbstreit recently came out and said to keep an eye on Pickett's team in 2023.

Kenny Pickett and the Steelers are not being undermined

Herbstreit talked about why the Steelers are special and could surprise many people in the upcoming season.

Here's what he said on the Pat McAfee Show:

"I just think that they're just never used to being a team that going into the season, there's so much focus obviously on the Bengals and Burrow, there's so much even Lamar... the Steelers have always been a team that's always been a playoff contender."

"I don't know, I just feel like because of where their offense has been as they've transitioned with the new O.C. new quarterback, I just feel like people don't talk much about them."

"I just feel like that organization has too much pride, not saying they're going to win the North. I just think that they've got a team that could surprise."

The Steelers have always been competitive under head coach Mike Tomlin, and in year two under Kenny Pickett, they are poised to improve.

The Steelers finished 9-8 last season and did not make the playoffs. If they can improve even slightly from last year, they will be in an excellent spot to make the playoffs in an extremely tough AFC.

Pickett had a passing rating of 76.7 in 13 games as a rookie while throwing for 2,404 yards, seven touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

Kenny Pickett has built terrific chemistry with wide receiver George Pickens, and with the arrival of Allen Robinson, the Steelers have a formidable offense along with one of the league's finest defenses.

While the likes of the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals will be seen as the ideal playoff candidates from AFC North, the Steelers could very well surprise everyone.

