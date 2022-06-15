"I'm praying" - Kliff Kingsbury opens up on when he wishes Kyler Murray contract saga to be sorted

Kyler Murray still has an unsorted contract situation floating in the NFL free agency ether. Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury believes a solution - one that would be beyond satisfactory for the dual-threat quarterback - is coming.

In speaking on a potential timetable for when pen would be put to paper, Kingsbury said at minicamp that he prays Arizona and its franchise star come to an agreement before training camp this summer, while also acknowledging that the QB himself is the best person to ask:

"I'm praying before training camp. I'm not sure. That'd be a Kyler question. But I, just personally - I'm being selfish here - would love for him to be there the first day of training camp."

Kingsbury revealed that a historic payday is in store for the former Sooners signal-caller:

"We're about to make him, I'm sure, the highest-paid player in this franchise's history and so he understands what comes with that. The guys know what he can be at his best, and anytime we can get the whole band out there, things pick up. We're working through something with him. As soon as we know, we'll have that update."

What Kyler Murray not signing his deal yet means

The Cardinals have a franchise-altering decision looming. Kyler Murray, who is yet to lead his team to victory in the postseason, could be making more money than greats like Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, and Matthew Stafford without the same track record of success.

Regardless, the Cardinals may have their hands tied. Not showing Murray the money could result in the Oklahoma product being behind the 8-ball ahead of the preseason, according to ESPN's Josh Weinfuss:

"If Murray, who was on the field for Tuesday's practice, doesn't receive an extension or a new deal by then, Kingsbury cast some doubt on the quarterback reporting on the first day of training camp."

Murray has shown plenty of potential as an elusive QB to attract big-time money. He isn't the type of dual-threat that invites contact, though he doesn't shy away from taking off when the opportunity presents itself.

A large investment in him would be understandable, considering his playmaking abilities that are game-changing for the offense. His low center of gravity puts him right up next to Lamar Jackson in terms of agility and his accurate arm makes him a dangerous threat through the air.

