Kristin Juszczyk reveals how Taylor Swift helped bring her designing business to national spotlight

Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin Juszczyk, is making big for herself with her unique fashion designs. Kristin got into the spotlight last season when she made customized jackets for Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes with Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes' jersey numbers.

Kristin now appeared on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," where the fashion designer talked about how last year was a career booster for her. In addition, Kristin also credited Taylor Swift for bringing her brand and art into the mainstream.

"I've been at this for so long, and this year, I think I came to a realization, making it for myself, it's not getting the traction that I wanted. This year, I told myself, 'I'm really going to try and make some stuff for other people.' And I never thought I'd be able to make it for the people that I ended up dressing," Kristin said.

Kristin noted how it was her husband Kyle Juszczyk's teammate, Deebo Samuel, who helped establish her art in the mainstream, which later got a boost from Taylor Swift. Crediting Kyle's teammate and Travis Kelce's girlfriend, Kristin said:

"I have to give a shoutout to Kyle's teammate, Deebo, because he was the first person to rock one of my designs. Deebo lit the match, and then Taylor made it explode."

Taylor Swift isn't the only celebrity who was spotted wearing Kristin Juszczyk's creations during the NFL playoffs last year. In addition to the Blank Space singer, actor Taylor Lautner, who's a huge Detroit Lions fan, wore a customized Aidan Hutchinson jacket during his Ford Field appearance.

Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin Juszczyk, hasn't always been a fashion designer

Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin Juszczyk, didn't choose fashion designing as a career path growing up. Kristin went to Towson University in Baltimore, where she studied business before transferring to the University of Rhode Island.

After graduating from college, Kristin dreamed of becoming a realtor. In fact, she even got her license in Maryland. But things changed when her husband, Kyle, was transferred to the San Francisco 49ers. That gave her a chance to re-evaluate her profession, and she ended up following her passion for fashion.

In 2018, Kristin Juszczyk launched her personalized clothing brand, Origin. According to Kristin, her goal with Origin is to create unique outfits that cannot be found anywhere else.