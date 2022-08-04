Kurt Warner defends anonymous NFL coach who claimed Patrick Mahomes plays ‘Streetball’

Patrick Mahomes is among the top quarterbacks in the league and is an NFL MVP and Super Bowl champion despite entering only his sixth season. For all his praise and accomplishments, it’s hard to find criticism from anyone in and around the NFL, yet it still happens. An anonymous defensive coordinator was quoted in The Athletic as saying:

"Nothing against the guy. I love the kid. But take his first read away and what does he do? He runs, he scrambles and he plays streetball."

The controversy started after the quote pointed out the signal caller has a weakness that can be exploited if opposing teams have what it takes. While some condemned the coordinator for his point of view, former NFL quarterback and Hall of Famer Kurt Warner defended the unidentified coach.

"I think first we have to take in context. You have to realize with defensive coordinators is that all of us as quarterbacks have flaws, you know, things and again, we have things that we’re not as good at as other things. So, what I believe that coordinator was really saying was we’ve got to figure out how do we stop Patrick Mahomes?"

Mahomes and the Chiefs have added talent to their roster and hope to compete against a much tougher AFC West

Perhaps Mahomes can be contained by taking away his early reads. However, actions speak louder than words and thus far, few teams have been able to find a way to stop the high-powered offense.

The Chiefs will face a new season without trusted speedster Tyreek Hill in the mix. The wide receiver took his talents to Miami in the offseason and will no doubt boost an already talented offense that includes second-year wideout Jaylen Waddle, who is fast in his own right.

Of course, the Chiefs added wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and will still have sure-handed tight end Travis Kelce. The Chiefs hope to contend in an AFC West that is arguably considered the best division in football.

