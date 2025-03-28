Kurt Warner delivers his verdict on misconceptions around the arm strength of QBs

Kurt Warner knows a thing or two about arm strength. The former NFL quarterback won a Super Bowl, two MVPs and has thrown for over 32,000 yards in his career.

Ad

Warner delivered his take on X about the misconceptions of what arm strength means. Most assume that arm strength is how far a quarterback or player is able to throw a football.

In the NFL, arm strength is typically determined by how fast and accurately a quarterback can throw the ball to a wide receiver.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On Friday, Warner tweeted:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I’m continually fascinated by ppl using “arm strength” to simply apply to HOW FAR someone can throw a football… for me arm strength is about the PACE you can have on the ball at different depths & when you don’t get a perfect set up…

Ad

Trending

"I never threw the ball further than 65 yrds, but I could pace the ball from 0-45 yrds as well as anyone! That to me is how you play the game… we have to quit looking at the wrong things & focus on the things that apply to playing the game week in and week out!

Ad

"Every college QB can throw the ball FAR ENOUGH, the question becomes can the pace the football well enough to make all the different throws at the NFL level!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Exploring Kurt Warner's football career

Kurt Warner during the Super Bowl XLVIII Media Day - Source: Getty

After going undrafted in the 1994 NFL Draft, Kurt Warner signed with the Green Bay Packers practice squad but never made the roster. As a result, he joined the AFL franchise, the Iowa Barnstormers, in 1995 and played three seasons for them.

Ad

After the St. Louis Rams' 1997 season, Warner signed a future contract with them and was assigned to play for the Amsterdam Admirals for the 1998 season.

Warner took over as the Rams' starting quarterback for the 1999 season and, helped them capture Super Bowl XXXIV and was named the MVP.

Warner won another league MVP in 2001 before he signed with the New York Giants and played for them for the 2004 season. Warner played just a season in New York before being the Arizona Cardinals' quarterback from 2005-2009. He helped lead the Cardinals to the Super Bowl in 2008.

Kurt Warner retired in 2009. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.