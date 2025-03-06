Kurt Warner labels Cam Ward an “outlier” in comparison to Shedeur Sanders, Jaxson Dart and other QBs from 2025 draft class

Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner set off a discussion by specifically targeting Miami's Cam Ward. He emphasized clearly that Ward was different from the other top quarterback prospects in the 2025 draft class.

On Wednesday, Warner said on X that he reviewed the game film of various quarterback candidates eligible for the NFL Draft coming next month.

"So I've watched 3+ games of 5 draftable QBs & I feel you have Ward as the outlier with some 'unique' throwing ability & then you have 4 other guys that are basically the same guy in how they play - seems that it will be more about preference & maybe what 1 does a little better than another in an area you value!" Warner wrote.

In subsequent remarks, Warner listed the other quarterbacks he graded in conjunction with Ward.

"Sanders, Dart, McCord & Shough… will dive into Howard, Leonard & Ewers next!" he added.

Warner won Super Bowl XXXIV with the St. Louis Rams and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017.

Cam Ward will potentially dominate the draft night

Syndication: The Record - Source: Imagn

On Monday's 92.3 The Fan's Ken Carman Show, Browns insider from The Athletic, Zac Jackson, shared what NFL personnel told him at the Combine.

"I believe this is a one quarterback draft, and it's Cam Ward, and the Browns have the second pick, so we'll see what happens," Jackson said.

Jackson also mentioned that Ward "really impressed teams with the way he interviewed" and has "separated himself from this class."

Cam Ward completed 4,313 yards and 39 touchdowns with only seven interceptions in 2024 with Miami. This narrowly edged Sanders' 4,134 yards passing, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions with Colorado.

Both QBs sat out throwing at last weekend's NFL Combine, preferring to hold off until their pro days.

USA Today reported Missouri's Brady Cook to have put in the best on-field drills among quarterbacks who attended. Mississippi's Jaxson Dart came second, with Louisville's Tyler Shough, Texas's Quinn Ewers, and Syracuse's Kyle McCord placing third, fourth, and fifth, respectively.

The Tennessee Titans own the first overall draft choice and the Cleveland Browns follow them at second. Sources reported by several news agencies indicate the Titans could choose Ward. In this case, quarterback-hungry clubs such as the Browns or New York Giants (selecting third) could be tempted to trade up.

