"Kwesi has a chance to do the funniest thing": NFL fans react as RB Cam Akers gets released by Saints ahead of roster cut deadline

The NFL teams have finalized their rosters for the 2025 season. With only 53 spots allowed on a football team, some prominent and fan-favorite names have not make the cut. On Sunday, NFL insider Tom Pelissero revealed that the New Orleans Saints have released their running back Cam Akers ahead of the roster cut deadline.

Akers started his NFL journey with the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams drafted him in the second round of the 2020 draft. He spent three seasons with the franchise and even won the Super Bowl LVI with them.

The running back then had a few back-and-forth runs with the Minnesota Vikings and the Houston Texans before joining the Saints. The black and gold team signed Akers on June 31, 2025, before releasing him on Sunday.

The news got mixed reactions from NFL fans. Some stated that the RB could return to the Vikings for the third time, while others worried about the Saints' backfield. One fan pointed out that Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah now has the opportunity to get Akers back for what would be a very interesting reunion.

"Kwesi has a chance to do the funniest thing," the fan wrote.

"Saints cut Cam Akers, shaking up the backfield. Who steps up now?" this fan asked.

"That’s a terrible decision Miller looks terrible, the rookies definitely not ready and CEH will probably be out of commission half way through the year," this fan stated.

Other fans also commented their thoughts:

"Vikings fans in here acting like yall dont got Mason who is way better than current Cam Akers lol," this fan tweeted.

"NOOOOOO WE WERE SUPPOSED TO TRADE HIM AND A 2026 CONDITIONAL 7TH TO MINNESOTA FOR A 2026 CONDITIONAL 6TH WHY DID WE BREAK THE CYCLE," wrote a fan.

"Akers on the market—someone’s backfield about to get a boost," stated this fan.

Cam Akers reacts to being cut by the New Orleans Saints

During the roster cut period, the NFL world turns into the wild West. The teams are preparing to assemble their final roster before the Tuesday deadline. Before the news of his release even broke, Cam Akers took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share his reaction.

In his tweet, Akers wrote:

"NFL [is] a crazy place."

Cam akers @thereal_cam3 NFL a crazy place 😭

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the veteran running back.

