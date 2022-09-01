EXCLUSIVE: Kwity Paye details move to the United States and subsequent rise to the NFL

Kwity Paye has a much more unique background than most NFL players. Most players are born in the United States and have generations of family in the country. However, Paye was born in Liberia and came to America as a baby.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, the budding pass rusher detailed his path from Liberia to the NFL. Here's how he put it:

"When I came [I was] six months old, I had my first birthday in the states. All of my family's back in Liberia, but Guinea was a place where it was like a stop before we came here. So that's where a bunch of the refugees were placed before they moved on."

When asked what it was like for Paye's family to watch him go to the NFL, he said it was a relief:

"It was really relieving to be in a better situation. Just not having to look over your shoulder all the time. Just to be in a place where you can just seek opportunity, do some work, and try to better your life without worrying about suddenly being killed."

Stephen Holder @HolderStephen Regarding today’s knee injury sustained by Colts 2021 first rd pick Kwity Paye, my understanding is he has a bone bruise and should be fine. Crisis averted. Regarding today’s knee injury sustained by Colts 2021 first rd pick Kwity Paye, my understanding is he has a bone bruise and should be fine. Crisis averted.

Paye went on, claiming that his mother pushed him to do what he wanted as long as it was more than nothing:

"And then when we came here, [my mom] was seeking opportunity and she just really sacrificed a lot to give me and my siblings the best [chance] we could have to fulfill our dreams to just do what we wanted to do."

Paye also said his success validated her work and sacrifices made over the years:

"For me to get to the highest level of what I really wanted to do, that just solidifies her trying to sacrifice everything to give us the best opportunity with the best of it."

Mike Chappell @mchappell51 Kwity Paye watching final camp practice. Suffered bone bruise Wed. Nothing serious at all. Kwity Paye watching final camp practice. Suffered bone bruise Wed. Nothing serious at all. https://t.co/VOxEwfWw0K

Next, he went into what got him into football in the first place:

"Me and my older brother, we were in track. We had a bunch of friends and they were going to football practice. I remember one day me and my brother, we had football practice, but then we saw how they were playing and we thought it was really fun."

Lastly, he explained that he was quickly promoted to a bigger league after joining the sport at an entry-level.

"I went straight to junior peewee and quickly found success. After that, it just took off. After a while we really figured out that we were really good, that's when football became the sport that we wanted to get to the highest level of."

Kwity Paye's College football past and NFL future

2021 NFL Draft

Kwity Paye went to the University of Michigan between 2017-2020. He was essentially red-shirted the first year but managed to earn a sack in two games of action. In 2018, he played in ten games, recording 27 tackles and two sacks.

2019 was his breakout year. In 12 games of action, he posted 50 total tackles and 6.5 sacks. Covid disrupted the 2020 season, but he played four games, earning two sacks and 16 total tackles.

In the spring of 2021, Paye was drafted 21st overall by the Indianapolis Colts. In his first year, he played 15 games, earning four sacks.

Heading into 2022, a potential breakout year, expectations are high for the pass rusher. Will he live up to his draft position and become one of the faces of the franchise on the heels of a monster season?

