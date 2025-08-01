"Kyle Allen’s career is over" - NFL fans react as Lions QB throws 2 INTs during 34-7 loss vs. Chargers in Hall of Fame Game

Fans reacted as the Detroit Lions slumped to a 34-7 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday in the Hall of Fame Game.The Lions, looking to win their third straight NFC North title, produced a performance that was anything but title-worthy. Quarterback Kyle Allen struggled greatly, throwing two interceptions in the first quarter:Mockery ensued:&quot;Kyle Allen's career is over,&quot; one tweeted.Optimus KevTron @OptimusKevTron1LINKKyle Allen’s career is over&quot;Thought that was Dak for a second,&quot; one wrote.&quot;Ben Johnson is laughing his ass off rn,&quot; another commented.&quot;We know who’s getting cut before the next practice for Detroit,&quot; one said.&quot;Lions fans will be begging for Ben Johnson to be back by week 3,&quot; one posted.&quot;Good to see Kyle Allen in mid-season form already,&quot; another wrte.Allen eventually ended the first half with nine of 14 attempts completed for 91 yards and was also rushed twice for five.Hendon Hooker took over for the second half and committed a turnover on downs on his second set of snaps. He also threw the decisive interception with two minutes left, finishing half of his six attempts for 18 yards and carrying the ball thrice for nine.Moreover, the Lions' special teams committed costly mistakes to begin each half. Grant Stuard lost the ball while returning the opening kickoff, while Jakobie Keeney-James muffed a Chargers punt to begin the second half, which Cameron Dicker turned into his first field goal of the night.Next for each team is a visit to the NFC South: Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons on Aug. 8, and Chargers vs. New Orleans Saints two days later.Key performers in Lions-Chargers Hall of Fame GameThe only touchdown the Lions scored all night was a second-quarter three-yard burst by Craig Reynolds, who finished with 38 yards on 10 carries, as well as a 10-yard reception. Jabari Small had 35 on 11, as well as one six-yard catch, while Isaac TeSlaa and Dominic Lovett led the way in receiving with a combined 77 yards on seven grabs.For the Chargers, Trey Lance was dominant, completing 13 of 20 passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns to Will Dissly and KeAndre Lambert-Smith before being withdrawn in the fourth quarter for DJ Uiagalelei. He also ran with the ball thrice for eight yards.Kimani Vidal was the night's best running back, registering 37 yards and two touchdowns on just nine carries. He was complemented by Hassan Haskins and Nyheim Hines with 34 yards each.