“Russell Wilson shows up with the sunglasses and his wife and they think they're Jay Z and Beyonce” – Kyle Brandt tears into Broncos QB 

When Russell Wilson won Super Bowl XLVIII with the Seattle Seahawks, he felt like he was on top of the world and it seemed as if everyone loved him.

Over the last few months, it appears more hate has been sent his way than love, especially since joining the Denver Broncos.

Through five games this season, the Broncos new boy hasn't played up to his lofty standards and hasn't quite looked like the Russell Wilson fans are used to.

The Broncos are 2-3 with Wilson throwing four touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

Good Morning Football analyst and co-host Kyle Brandt had some strong words for Wilson on the show following the Broncos' 12-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts last night.

Brandt said:

"Russell Wilson shows up with the sunglasses and his wife and they, I think they think they're Jay Z and Beyonce, and they will literally put their hand up and say no, we're not talking. Why? Because you think you're that cool."

"I don't know when Russell Wilson turned into Mitch Trubisky, but I wish he would turn into Geno Smith so they could win a game."

But Brandt didn't stop there. He added:

"I think Russell Wilson is one of the least authentic personalities we have in this league. I think Russell Wilson is a poser. And that doesn't mean he is a bad person."

"Actually, he is a good person. I think he tries to be something that he is not. And when you make the $245 million you either gotta be a really great guy with the locker room who loves you or you gotta be an amazing player."

Following last night's loss, Wilson ended the press conference by softly saying his catchphrase, "Broncos country... let's ride," before walking off the podium, which many people thought was over the top.

Kyle Brandt isn't the only one who isn't a fan of Russell Wilson's personality

Denver Broncos v Las Vegas Raiders

It seems like Kyle Brandt isn't the only sports personality who's fed up with Russell Wilson and his personality.

Former NFL linebacker turned podcaster Channing Crowder recently lashed out at Wilson, stating that he wouldn't hang out with him.

Crowder said:

“The Russell Wilson thing … people took that to a different level. F**k you, I don’t care what he does [on the field], he’s lame. Do you want to hang with the motherf**ker on a Friday night? That’s what lame means!”

It seems as if the only thing Wilson can do is focus on getting better and winning. If and when the wins start to pile up, maybe fans will start to love Wilson more than they are currently hating him.

