Shedeur Sanders has dealt with the spotlight his entire life. Even from his earliest memories, his father was surrounded by cameras, media members and fans. When Deion Sanders walked into a room, people took notice.

Now, in his early 20s, the quarterback is getting ready to show the world what his ceiling is as the main NFL character. Speaking on Friday's edition of "Good Morning Football," NFL analyst Kyle Brandt took on the subject of nepotism directly, rejecting that notion:

“I am just so impressed that Shedeur is here about to become an NFL starting quarterback because I look at the burden of being an icon son. ... It can eat a young person alive psychologically because what we're dealing with is not just another former NFL player son.

"This is the son of one of the greatest athletes to ever live and the son of that brand of speed, money and excess. But I watch him stand in there do these interviews, Shedeur, and you wouldn't even know it. ... In an era of calling out Nepo baby status and privilege, Shedeur Sanders has both and plays like he has neither."

Brandt added:

"I don't think there is a tougher dude in this draft, tougher mentally and physically than Shedeur Sanders.”

Of course, his eventual performance in the NFL will settle the question of who is truly the toughest mind in the draft. Will it be the son of a legend or a rags-to-riches quarterback?

Shedeur Sanders embarks on NFL career 20 years after Deion Sanders' final season

Shedeur Sanders at Super Bowl LIX-NFL Honors Red Carpet - Source: Imagn

Deion Sanders started his professional career as an athlete in the 1980s and concluded it in the mid-2000s in 2005. Twenty years after his final Week 1, his son is set to be suited up for his own Week 1 debut.

Shedeur Sanders' landing spot is unknown, but if he lands with the Cleveland Browns and gets his first start in Week 1, he could play against the team Deion wrapped his career with. That's because the Browns play against the Ravens twice every year.

Deion Sanders played for the Baltimore Ravens in his final season in 2005. If the stars align, Deion Sanders' son could play against the franchise he retired with in Week 1. It would take the equivalent of winning the lottery to make it happen, but the odds are not zero.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Good Morning Football," and H/T Sportskeeda.

