Kyle Brandt names Aaron Rodgers’ fourth choice for NFL franchise

NFL analyst Kyle Brandt believes that the Pittsburgh Steelers is the fourth choice of free agent quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason.

While appearing on the popular NFL Network show, 'Good Morning Football,' on Friday, Brandt gave his views on the subject. He believes that Rodgers preferred the New York Jets, the Los Angeles Rams and the Minnesota Vikings over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"I believe the Steelers were Rodgers' fourth choice. First choice being the Jets. They said we are moving on. Second choice being the Rams, saying we're going to keep Matthew (Stafford). Third choice being the Vikings and I think they're rallying around JJ (McCarthy), and fourth choice being pretty much the only chair left." (38:00)

Rodgers is yet to sign with any National Football League franchise this offseason after being released by the Jets at the end of the 2024 campaign. He has been linked to teams such as the New York Giants and the Steelers. However, he is yet to officially sign with any team.

Most recently, he was spotted practicing and throwing with new Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf at the UCLA practice facility.

In 2024, Rodgers struggled at the start of the campaign after coming off an Achilles tendon injury from the season prior. However, he began playing much better football at the end of the year. In his last five contests, he averaged 254 passing yards, had nine passing touchdowns and only three interceptions.

Are the Pittsburgh Steelers Aaron Rodgers' only chance to play in the NFL in 2025?

At this time, it appears as though the Steelers present Aaron Rodgers' only chance to play in the NFL in 2025. The Rams signed QB Matthew Stafford to an extension this offseason, the Jets decided that Rodgers would not lead the franchise and the Vikings are set to start JJ McCarthy next year. So, the Steelers are the landing spot that looks the most probable at this time.

Despite this, it is unclear why Rodgers has not yet signed with the franchise if the Steelers are the only situation remaining. Only time will tell what the future has in store for Rodgers. However, Brandt believes that the Steelers were not Rodgers' first, second or third choices heading into the 2025 campaign.

