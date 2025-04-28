Kyle Brandt takes issue with underwhelming reaction to Cam Ward's draft compared to Mr. Irrelevant

Kyle Brandt questioned why Cam Ward, the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, received significantly less attention than Kobee Minor, the final selection known as "Mr. Irrelevant."
Brandt, co-host of "Good Morning Football," made these observations during the show's Monday broadcast:
"So Mr. Irrelevant in this draft is cornerback Kobee Minor from the University of Memphis. I think, Kobee Minor, the last person taken in the draft, got more attention and hype than Cam Ward, the first person taken in the draft. I want to talk about Mr. Relevant, which is the number one overall pick.
"I've never, ever seen less focus, less buzz, less anything on the number one overall pick in the draft ... Cam Ward is sitting there number one, and it's like, he has a two-syllable name, and we're halfway through the first syllable, and it's already like, 'Well, let's talk Shedeur.'"
Ward, who played quarterback at Miami for his final collegiate season after stints at Washington State and Incarnate Word, was selected first overall by the Titans on Thursday. The selection followed an extensive evaluation process by Tennessee's front office, including new GM Mike Borgonzi and head coach Brian Callahan.
Cam Ward's reputation speaks for him when the media doesn't
Kobee Minor, selected 257th and last by the New England Patriots, received substantial attention as this year's "Mr. Irrelevant." Minor, a cornerback from Memphis who previously played at Texas Tech and Indiana, earned the traditional spotlight that comes with being the final draft pick.
As this year's Mr. Irrelevant, Minor will be honored during "Irrelevant Week" in Newport Beach, California. The celebration includes a parade, a "roast and toast" dinner, and a golf tournament.
Since 1976, when the late Paul Salata created the tradition, the final pick has received these special recognitions. This includes receiving the Lowsman Trophy—a playful nod to the Heisman that depicts a player fumbling the football.
Meanwhile, Cam Ward's journey to becoming the first overall pick included steady improvement throughout his college career. His performance at Miami caught the Titans' attention, particularly his ability to make throws under pressure.
Callahan specifically noted a play against Syracuse where Ward delivered a precise throw despite facing a double-A gap blitz, demonstrating his pocket presence and arm talent. Borgonzi even compared aspects of Ward's game to Patrick Mahomes, noting similarities in "instincts, spatial awareness, arm talent and arm angles."
Their conviction grew stronger during Cam Ward's 30-visit to Tennessee, where he impressed everyone in the building, as per Albert Breer.
