Kyle Hamilton dismisses Jerry Jeudy’s "bulletin board" remark ahead of Ravens vs. Browns Week 2 game

It's rivalry week in the AFC North, and the water is already boiling ahead of gameday. Safety Kyle Hamilton and the Baltimore Ravens host the Cleveland Browns at M&amp;T Bank Stadium in a game that the Ravens are highly favored to win.That didn't stop Browns wideout Jerry Jeudy from taking shots at their rivals. When asked about the challenge that the Ravens' secondary poses for Cleveland, Jeudy simply dismissed it, saying:&quot;No challenges.&quot;In a rivalry game as heated and historic as the Browns-Ravens, this naturally stirred the pot. People around the league didn't take long to respond, including Ravens safety Hamilton.On Thursday, Hamilton was asked for his thoughts on Jeudy's dismissal of their secondary, and the safety had a cool response. Carita Parks posted the interview clip on X.&quot;I really don't care,&quot; he said. &quot;That's the thing with bulletin board material, I never understood. Was I not going to play hard before he said that? I’m going to play at the same level. If you need bulletin board material to go play, that's a problem with you.&quot;I guess he's trying to get himself hyped for the game, and we're doing the same.&quot;There are a couple of storylines to follow heading into this heated divisional-rivalry game.Storylines to follow ahead of the Ravens-Browns game ft. Kyle Hamilton and Jerry Jeudy's commentsFor one, Browns quarterback Joe Flacco is returning to the stadium where he spent his prime years and won a Super Bowl. Furthermore, as good as the Ravens are, like the Browns, they're looking to avoid an 0-2 start to the season.Baltimore blew a late-game lead against the Buffalo Bills in Week 1 and will look to reset against an easier opponent. After leading 40-25 in the fourth quarter, the Ravens' defense collapsed and surrendered 16 unanswered points to Josh Allen and the Bills.Cleveland, on the other hand, has takeaway concerns, as they couldn't generate a single turnover in their 17-16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1. Creating turnovers will be key against a Ravens offense that's more likely to score than not, as evidenced by the 40 points they hung on Buffalo's defense on opening week.