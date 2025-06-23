Kyle Hamilton reveals true feelings on Jaire Alexander's addition to Ravens secondary

Jaire Alexander recently joined the Baltimore Ravens during the 2025 NFL offseason after departing the Green Bay Packers. He adds another talented player to their defensive secondary as they look to elevate themselves to potential Super Bowl contenders this year.

Ad

Current Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton is among those who are apparently excited by the new addition to their defense. He recently commented on the situation during an interview, according to PFT.

Hamilton stated:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Great addition. He's been one of the best in this league since he got in it. To have anybody like that, no matter what position, especially as a DB, it's super valuable."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Jaire Alexander was selected for the Pro Bowl twice and was also named as a second-team All-Pro cornerback twice during his seven seasons with the Packers. Kyle Hamilton is clearly accurate in saying that he is one of the best in the league at his position, but injuries have been an issue for the star defensive back in recent years.

He has appeared in just seven games in each of the past two seasons and was held to just four games in 2021, all due to injuries. This likely contributed to why the Packers declined to give him the contract extension he was reportedly seeking and how he ultimately ended up with the Ravens instead. If he can stay healthy this year, he will join one of the most talented defensive secondaries in the NFL.

Ad

Jaire Alexander adds another first-rounder to Ravens DBs

Jaire Alexander

Jaire Alexander was picked by the Green Bay Packers in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He is now the fifth defensive back in the Baltimore Ravens' projected starting lineup that is a first-rounder.

Ad

He joins Nate Wiggins and Marlon Humphrey to give them a trio of talented cornerbacks. They also have Kyle Hamilton and rookie Malaki Starks as their two expected starting safeties, creating arguably the most talented defensive secondary in the NFL. Their defense severely struggled at times last year, so adding Alexander and Starks for this season could help them to turn things around.

The Ravens allowed the sixth-most passing yards per game to their opponents last season. This was one of their biggest issues on their quest to potentially making a Super Bowl appearance. They have been eliminated by the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC playoffs in each of the past two years, but maybe their new-look defense can help them take the next step forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adam Hulse Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."



Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.



Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.



Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast. Know More

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.