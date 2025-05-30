"Kyle Pitts has been such a disappointment": NFL fans react as teams show interest in trading for Falcons TE

Atlanta Falcons fans had a lot to say after learning the team isn’t ruling out the possibility of trading Kyle Pitts. The tight end’s numbers have declined since his rookie season, with many suggesting he should go somewhere his talents are more appreciated and he gets the ball more.
It seems like Michael Penix Jr. taking over as quarterback from Kirk Cousins wouldn’t make much of a difference for the Falcons, and Pitts could be on his way out.
Fox Sports insider Jordan Schultz reported Friday that many teams have inquired about Pitts’ availability in a potential trade. The Falcons aren’t actively shopping the tight end at this moment, Schultz adds, but they aren’t shutting the door on the possibility. It would take a Day 2 draft pick to unlock negotiations with Atlanta.
It didn’t take long for fans to react to the news. As soon as the report surfaced, the comment section was flooded. Some said Pitts can still make an impact in the league.
"Pitts has been such a disappointment. How does one go from a 1,000-yard rookie TE to a bust? Is it Pitts? Or is it the environment?" one fan said.
Others questioned the Falcons for trying to get a Day 2 pick for Kyle Pitts.
Kyle Pitts’ future has been a recurring topic around the NFL in the last couple of seasons. Many fans still think he can play well on a different team, but it remains to be seen if any franchise decides to pull the trigger.
The tight end position has become more important for teams around the league, and perhaps he is the piece a potential contender needs to unlock its potential.
Revisiting Kyle Pitts' career with Falcons
Many of the negative fan comments focused on Pitts’ regression since his rookie season. He started his NFL career with 110 targets, 68 receptions, 1,026 yards and one touchdown. Fast forward, he registered 74 targets, 47 receptions, 602 yards and four touchdowns.
He's now entering the final season of his four-year, $32.9 million deal with the Falcons, after catching passes from Matt Ryan, Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder, Taylor Heinicke, Kirk Cousins and Michael Penix Jr. over that span.
The Falcons are trying to start a new era with Penix, but Pitts’ future might be elsewhere if the right offer arrives.
