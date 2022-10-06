Kyle Pitts injury update & return timeline: How long is Falcons TE out for?

Atlanta Falcons TE Kyle Pitts missed Wednesday's practice session ahead of the Week 5 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this weekend.

So far this season, Kyle Pitts has started all four games for the Falcons, but his status remains questionable for the coming weekend.

Fantasy football players, therefore, will be left scratching their heads wondering whether they should start Kyle Pitts this week or not.

Pitts remains one of the most important players in the Falcons' offense, and a lot is expected of him in this unit.

He was ranked among the top five tight ends for the 2022 season and was a popular draft choice among fantasy managers heading into the season.

Here's a look at Kyle Pitts' injury update and return timeline.

When will Kyle Pitts return to the Falcons lineup?

Atlanta Falcons Training Camp

Kyle Pitts missed practice on Wednesday due to a hamstring injury.

Whether Pitts will play or not depends on his status over the next two days of practice sessions.

NFL players are often seen missing practice on Wednesdays, even if they have the slightest of injuries. This is usually a precautionary measure taken to avoid a major injury.

At the moment, it's too early to zero in on his availability for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

Pitts is playing his second season, and in the last game, he had a 25-yard showing that helped the Falcons to a win against the Cleveland Browns.

The Falcons are placed second in the NFC South division, below the Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers (2-2), meanwhile, have lost two straight games, and the Falcons now have a chance to win their third consecutive game and stay on top of their division.

If Pitts has a minor hamstring injury, he will likely recover in a few days. In that case, he will be raring to go against Tom Brady and co on Sunday night.

Kyle Pitts timeline

Atlanta Falcons v Seattle Seahawks

The Atlanta Falcons drafted Pitts with the fourth overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. It was the first time a tight end was drafted that early in the history of the NFL.

He was named to the Pro Bowl in his rookie season and recorded 1,026 receiving yards, 68 receptions, and one touchdown.

Pitts is playing his second season with the Atlanta Falcons and has still scored just a single touchdown in his career. In four games this season, he has 150 receiving yards, 10 receptions, and zero touchdowns.

Pitts is, no doubt, one of the dominant tight ends of his generation, but compared to other leading tight ends, he hasn't had a great start to the year.

A couple more injury niggles and he could swiftly move down the fantasy football pecking order.

Poll : 0 votes