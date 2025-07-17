Kyle Pitts Rumors: Falcons not looking to extend Pro Bowler heading into contract year 

In April 2024, the Atlanta Falcons decided to pick up the fifth-year option on Kyle Pitts' rookie contract. However, the rumor mill has been churning about how the team is not looking to provide the tight end with an extension ahead of the 2025 season.

According to a tweet by JPAFootball, giving Pitts a new extension is not on the Falcons' priority list. Thus, he is projected to play on his fifth-year option. And if he performs well in 2025, the Falcons could look to provide him with a lucrative contract extension next year.

"RUMORS: A Kyle Pitts' extension is not currently on the #Falcons' radar, says @DOrlandoAJC He's set to play on his $10.8M fifth year option, and could earn a nice contract with a big 2025 season, the tweet read.

The Falcons drafted the tight end with the No. 4 pick in the 2021 NFL draft. He agreed to a four-year rookie deal worth $32.9 million after joining the team. In four seasons, Pitts has started in 55 of the 61 games he played and has tallied 2,651 yards and 10 receiving TDs.

Last season, the Pro Bowl tight end helped the Falcons finish second in the NFC South with an 8-9 record. However, they failed to qualify for the playoffs. Pitts started 15 of the 17 games and put up 602 yards and four receiving TDs.

Falcons OC once opened up about Kyle Pitts' future with the team

Back in May, Falcons OC Zac Robinson made an appearance on "The Waterboyz Show." During this interview, he shared his thoughts on Kyle Pitts and how the 2025 season is crucial for the tight end's future with the franchise.

"I'm expecting Kyle to take a big jump," Robinson said. "Year two of the system, year two of understanding what we're trying to do offensively. All those things that come with it, so expecting a lot of good things from Kyle."

According to offseason reports by NFL insider Jordan Schultz, several teams had contacted the Falcons to inquire about Pitts' availability. However, it looks like they are looking to go ahead with him on the team. But this does not prevent the team from possibly trading him midseason if he fails to deliver on the field.

The Falcons kick off their 2025 campaign with a showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in September. Only time will tell if the tight end can end up receiving a contract extension following the 2025 season.

