Kyle Pitts trade rumors: Adam Schefter drops truth bomb on Falcons' plans for $32.9M TE

NFL insider Adam Schefter has opened up on the Atlanta Falcons' plans for tight end Kyle Pitts as his name has come up in trade rumors.

Ad

Pitts was selected fourth overall in 2021 by the Falcons, and the tight end was expected to be a focal point of their offense. However, Pitts hasn't lived up to the hype, and his name has come up in trade rumors.

Ahead of training camp opening up, Schefter spoke on his podcast and gave an update on the trade rumors around Pitts.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Kyle Pitts, who has not been practicing with what the Falcons say is an unspecified medical condition," Schefter said. "Well, that unspecified medical condition, I'm told, is a strain muscle in his foot. I may not have it exactly right, but I know that I am pretty close here, based on what I was told.

Ad

"So he's sitting out. There have also been teams that have approached the Falcons about trading for Kyle Pitts," Schefter added. "Now I don't think the Falcons are looking to deal him, but they're not turning away the calls either... The issue there is, he's due $11 million in salary this year, and I don't know that there are a whole lot of teams lining up to pay the Falcons what it would take"

Ad

Pitts completed his four-year, $32.9 million deal and is in his fifth-year option for $10.878 million this season.

Although the Falcons picked up his fifth-year option, Pitts could soon be traded. In his NFL career, Pitts' career-high is 1,026 receiving yards, which he had in his rookie year. Last season, he had just 47 receptions for 602 yards.

Falcons are being cautious with Kyle Pitts

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is dealing with an injury as OTAs began.

Ad

Pitts is reportedly dealing with an injury, and Falcons coach Raheem Morris says the team is being cautious with him.

"Extremely cautious with Kyle right now and what he's got going on," Morris said, via the team website. "Obviously you don't talk about injuries this time of year, but definitely being cautious with him.

"You won't see him. He's been here. He's done such a great job of all the stuff that we've asked of him," Morris added. "He's been in every single meeting. He's been in every single thing that we've done other than the field. And he's been absolutely outstanding to be around."

Ad

Morris and the Falcons are focused on getting Pitts healthy for Week 1, as the tight end could be a key part of their offense this year.

Atlanta opens their 2025 NFL season on Sept. 7 at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Falcons Nation! Check out the latest Atlanta Falcons Schedule and dive into the latest Falcons Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.