Kyle Shanahan makes stance clear on 49ers' OT decision in Super Bowl loss: "Our analytics felt that was the best way to go"

The San Francisco 49ers were close, but they were once again bested by the Kansas City Chiefs during the Super Bowl and walked home without the trophy. This game was closer than their encounter four years ago, but the result remained the same.

One of the biggest talking points about the context involved Kyle Shanahan's decision to take the ball first in overtime. With both teams getting a possession no matter what happens, plenty of fans and analysts felt that the 49ers made a mistake by taking the ball first after winning the coin toss.

The head coach, however, was adamant that he made the best decision and that it was supported by his analytics, speaking at a press conference after the loss:

"Our analytics felt that was the best way to go," Shanahan stated. "I think the type of game it was did match what they felt was the best way to do it. It did seem more like a field-goal game, and our defense had been out there for a real long time right before that, so I didn't feel at all [like overriding] that at the time."

Is Kyle Shanahan in danger of losing his job with the San Francisco 49ers?

Absolutely not, and anyone who believes this is delusional. Shanahan is one of the best head coaches in the league, and he made great decisions throughout the game to keep the 49ers in the game, especially with a fourth-down conversion late that led them to a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Shanahan called a good - not great - game, and the final result came down to execution more than playcalling. San Francisco was a better team, but that doesn't matter if your opponent is Patrick Mahomes in the playoffs: you have to play absolutely out of the world and they failed to do so in the crucial moments.

Dre Greenlaw's absence was a massive one for San Francisco, with Oren Burks taking his place as the 49ers' defense kept dominating the Kansas City Chiefs' offense - however, they targeted him all night. Although Fred Warner gets all the media regarding the linebacker room, Greenlaw is a monster of his own.