"Kyle Shanahan will have his foot deep in people’s rear ends": Richard Sherman slams Brock Purdy and 49ers' “awful” outing in 26-21 loss to Jaguars

Richard Sherman said Kyle Shanahan will not go easy on Brock Purdy & Co. after a turnover-plagued defeat to Jacksonville on Sunday.

The retired cornerback, now a podcast host, blasted San Francisco’s performance, labeling it “awful.” Sherman dissected Sunday's home loss that dropped San Francisco to 3-1.

"The offensive line again, he (Purdy) was under duress, the pockets were collapsing, but he had adequate time," Sherman said on Monday, via "The Richard Sherman Podcast."

"There weren't many holes for Christian McCaffrey to work his way through. Way, way, way, too many drops. And still they had a chance to win because they're a really good team and Jacksonville isn't a great team. To turn the ball over 4 times in any game is unacceptable. I'm sure Kyle Shanahan is gonna have his foot deep in a lot of people's rear ends."

Richard Sherman on the 49ers miserable performance yesterday: "That was awful. Brock Purdy is back. I think if Mac Jones wasn't hurt as badly as he was I think he starts this game. You could see the rust. Obviously Brock completed some really good passes, but you could see the

Purdy returned following a two-game absence caused by shoulder and toe injuries. Jacksonville capitalized on four 49ers giveaways, including two interceptions by Purdy and a pair of fumbles. Those miscues swung momentum and helped seal the upset.

Richard Sherman questions Brock Purdy’s readiness

NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at San Francisco 49ers - Source: Imagn

Richard Sherman floated the idea that injured backup Mac Jones might have started if healthy enough, underscoring his doubts about Brock Purdy’s readiness.

"That was awful. Brock Purdy is back," Sherman said on Monday, via "The Richard Sherman Podcast." "I think if Mac Jones wasn't hurt as badly as he was I think he starts this game. You could see the rust. Obviously Brock completed some really good passes, but you could see the rust."

Purdy finished 22-for-38 passing for 309 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Former Niner Arik Armstead forced a late fumble that ended any chance at a rally.

Kyle Shanahan criticized his unit’s inconsistency after the game. He cited a tipped pass that turned into a Devin Lloyd interception, and added that the offense repeatedly sabotaged itself with turnovers.

Meanwhile, Purdy accepted responsibility in his media session. He highlighted that he must be sharper with his throws and protect the football because mistakes decide games at this level.

San Francisco’s pass catchers compounded the problem with four drops. Kendrick Bourne was charged with three, while Christian McCaffrey added one and managed only 49 rushing yards on 17 carries. The offensive front yielded 14 pressures, although veterans Trent Williams and Colton McKivitz graded out as the line’s most reliable blockers.

