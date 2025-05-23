Kyle Van Noy celebrates 'MVP' wife Marissa's 33rd birthday with wholesome tribute

Kyle Van Noy celebrated his wife Marissa's birthday with a heartfelt post on social media. On Thursday, he posted a video recalling his journey with former Miss Utah USA over the years.

He shared a video including the moment of him on his knees proposing to her, and also the picture of their wedding. He also included a few clips of their kids in the reel.

The Baltimore Ravens linebacker also penned a sweet message to celebrate his wife's 33rd birthday. He called her an "Ace" while praising her in the post. He wrote:

"Happy birthday to our ACE! The MVP of our family! Marissa is 1 of 1 on beauty, kindness, elegance, and happiness! We love you and so do so many others. Everybody wish her happy birthday!"

Marissa was named Miss Utah USA in 2013. That was also the year she and Van Noy were engaged. Both Van Noy, who attended BYU, and Marissa are members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Kyle Van Noy and Marissa tied the knot in 2014 and have since been happily married and blessed with two kids.

Kyle Van Noy's wife Marissa celebrates Mother's Day in a heartfelt post

On May 12, Kyle Van Noy's wife, Marissa, shared two beautiful snaps with her kids to celebrate Mother's Day on her Instagram account. She posted an adorable picture with her daughter wearing a swimsuit and another one with her son, and in the caption, she wrote:

"The best part of my day, every day!! I cherish being their mommy. Happy Mother’s Day"

Marissa Van Noy has been an avid supporter of her husband, and she and the kids are often seen during the game days to cheer for the NFL star.

Kyle Van Noy, meanwhile, is preparing for his upcoming season. Last week, he shared a post on his Instagram account, expressing his excitement for his 12th year in the NFL. He wrote:

"Year 12 loading…"

Kyle Van Noy began his NFL journey back in 2014 after he became the second-round 40th pick by the Lions. He spent four seasons with the team and later joined the New England Patriots in 2016.

He was with the Dolphins in 2020 before returning to the Patriots in 2021, and then played for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2022. He joined the Baltimore Ravens in 2023 and is gearing up to play for them in 2025.

The team will officially start the new season against the Bills on September 8.

