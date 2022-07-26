"They were never relevant even when they were good" - Colin Cowherd claims Kyler Murray makes Arizona a must-see team

Kyler Murray just signed a mega new contract extension, which makes him the second highest player in the NFL. Ever since the news broke, a fierce debate has sparked within the NFL community.

Some believe the Arizona Cardinals gave Murray what he rightly deserves. Meanwhile, others feel it was a massive error on their part, which will come back to bite them in the near future. Since entering the league three years ago, Murray has become a polarizing figure. It looks likely he will continue in that vain.

NFL analyst Colin Cowherd is a K1 fan. He recently discussed why he thinks Arizona rewarded their quarterback so handsomely:

"Kyler Murray gets on television. And he, not only gets on the one o'clock window, he gets on Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football and the big Fox game. That is merchandise. Baby, it is. So you know, I get it when people are talking about the reasons they don't like Kyler Murray."

Cowherd continued:

"Owners make the decisions from an ownership perspective. You do not want to be the Texans. So Kyler Murray is and, by the way, it's not just about relevance. It's the kind of player Kyler is, so Andy Dalton got the Bengals to the playoffs.

"I think it was like four times. But his style wasn't interesting. And so he didn't get your national TV games much. They were never relevant, even when they were good. Kyler is not only good, but he's dynamic. And so he's fun television."

Kyler Murray's record in Arizona

NFL Pro Bowl

The Arizona Cardinals selected the former Heisman winner with the first pick of the 2019 draft. The selection had long been predicted. It was still met with skepticism by some because the Cards had taken a quarterback in the first round, the year prior.

Arizona was coming off a disastrous season under head coach Steve Wilks. They finished 3-13. They put together one of the worst statistical seasons in NFL history. Murray and Kingsbury were huge upgrades on Rosen and Wilks as they finished 5-10-1. The new quarterback claimed the ROTY award.

Their second season together would witness further progression, as the Cardinals went 8-8. They just missed out on the playoffs after Kyler picked up an injury late in the season. His efforts would see him named to the Pro Bowl for the first time.

In 2021, Arizona would start 8-0, before an ankle injury saw the diminutive quarterback miss a month of the season. The Cardinals stumbled down the stretch, finishing 11-6 and securing a playoff berth.

Murray's outing against the Rams was one he will want to forget, as his team was routed by the eventual Super Bowl champs. If Arizona and Murray maintain that sort of trajectory, then all parties will be happy with the deal they secured.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit The Herd and H/T Sportskeeda.

