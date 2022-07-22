Kyler Murray contract breakdown: How much will Cardinals QB earn in salary at Arizona?

Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals have finally agreed on a long-term deal. After what seemed like forever, the 24-year-old finally put pen to paper on a new five-year deal with the Cardinals.

This was something that many thought would not get done considering the politics. Murray was very vocal about not playing a single down in the league until a new agreement was reached. Nonetheless, the news of him committing will surely be welcomed by Cardinals fans.

So, just how much will the 24-year-old make?

Though not as much as Deshaun Watson's $230m fully guaranteed deal, the Arizona shot-caller will still be paid quite handsomely. Senior NFL reporter Albert Breer broke down Murray's contract and to say the former Oklahoma star got the bag is certainly an understatement.

The 24-year-old signed a five-year, $230.5 million extension with $105 million fully guaranteed. He has a $161.7 million injury guarantee and a $29.035 million signing bonus.

• Total = $265.69 million over 7 years. on @AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray's 5-yr, $230.5M extension.• $105 million fully guaranteed.• $161.7 million injury guarantee.• $29.035 million signing bonus.• $30 million in '22.• $39 million in '23.• $38.85 million in '24.• Total = $265.69 million over 7 years. 💰 on @AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray's 5-yr, $230.5M extension.• $105 million fully guaranteed.• $161.7 million injury guarantee.• $29.035 million signing bonus.• $30 million in '22.• $39 million in '23.• $38.85 million in '24.• Total = $265.69 million over 7 years.

Then we get into exactly what the Cardinals No.1 will be getting paid per year. This upcoming season, $30 million will be coming his way. That gets bumped up to $39 million next season and then slightly drops to $38.85 million in 2024.

The Cardinals are fully committed to the 24-year-old and will be hoping to get a return on the astronomical money invested in the quarterback.

Murray and Cardinals face big 2022 season

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Arizona Cardinals v Los Angeles Rams

The Cardinals had a superb start to last season, going 8-1 through their first nine games before the team stuttered badly. They ended up losing five out of their last six games, which included the 34-11 loss to the Rams in the Wildcard Round.

The Cardinals cannot allow inconsistency to overfall their team again next season. With the Rams just as strong as they were last season, Arizona are going to have their work cut out to make the postseason. Additionally, the San Francisco 49ers are still a force to be reckoned with, even with Trey Lance at the helm.

The 24-year-old's big payday certainly comes with more pressure and more responsibility to deliver success on the field. Is the small quarterback up to the task?

