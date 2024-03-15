Kyler Murray echoes Tiki Barber's message in Hollywood Brown’s $7,000,000 move to Chiefs

Kyler Murray has decided to employ Tiki Barber's method, instead of taking the high road, after Hollywood Brown completed his move to the Chiefs. The former Giants player has been in the news recently after he went after Saquon Barkley's choice of moving to the Philadelphia Eagles from New York to play for a divisional rival.

And now Kyler Murray is repeating that message when it comes to Hollywood Brown. Instead of wishing him well, he wrote on X, formerly Twitter,

"You’re dead to us @Primetime_jet! Good luck, you’re dead to me."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Hollywood Brown unlikely to lose sleep over Kyler Murray's comments

Hollywood Brown is unlikely to respond to Kyler Murray's social media post. And if he is thinking of giving a reply, he should do it on the field.

He is now going to play for the Chiefs, the repeat champions. His quarterback will be Patrick Mahomes, arguably the best in the game. Kansas City had a weakness at the receiver position, which is why they have brought him over, and that means he is going to keep seeing a high volume of snaps.

And Hollywood Brown is coming to a franchise with vastly different aspirations. Patrick Mahomes has restructured his contract to make it more team-friendly as they are trying to become the first NFL team to win three straight Super Bowls. The Arizona Cardinals, meanwhile, are still in a rebuilding phase and are not likely to challenge for the playoffs yet after a losing season.

Expand Tweet

Kyler Murray should keep this in mind before he starts shooting his mouth off. He is one of the most exciting quarterbacks in the league but he has not lived up to his potential, whereas his Chiefs counterpart already has three rings. Instead of worrying about Hollywood Brown, he should think about how he can make himself one of the best in the league where wide receivers want to stay.

He has had bad luck with injuries but he knows that this is the season where he must prove he is the future for the Cardinals. No team will have unlimited patience with an underachieving quarterback. Joe Burrow, for example, has been injury-prone too but he has led the Cincinnati Bengals to two AFC Championship games and one Super Bowl appearance.

Kyler Murray has nothing like that on his CV to speak of. If he wants to retain the likes of Hollywood Brown, throwing better passes rather than throwing shade on social media might be a better way to go.