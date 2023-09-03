Kyler Murray fantasy outlook: Should you draft Cardinals QB in 2023 despite ACL injury?

Kyler Murray's fantasy situation in 2023 has one of the most difficult outlooks to preview. There's no doubt he's a helluva playmaker when he's playing, and his running ability makes him one of the best players to have on the roster; however, he will miss plenty of games this year and the Arizona Cardinals aren't supposed to be a good team this season.

Let's analyze how he should fare in the 2023 season and whether adding him to your team is a good idea.

Kyler Murray's 2023 Fantasy Outlook

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Before you trust Murray into your fantasy team, the right question to ask is whether the Cardinals will trust him at any time. The quarterback is far from being unanimous inside the franchise, and with a new coaching staff, it's unclear whether they consider him a franchise quarterback.

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Murray is coming from a season in which he was a major disappointment, throwing just 14 touchdowns (and rushing for three) while amassing 2368 passing yards. Those are not good enough numbers for any quarterback, let alone one you want to trust into your fantasy team.

The Cardinals are entering a rebuild phase and there's a strong chance they might end up with the first overall pick. Shutting Murray down for the entire season would give them a greater chance of doing so - and going after Caleb Williams in the draft.

In short, this is not a good season to trust Kyler Murray on your fantasy team.

Is Kyler Murray a good pick in Fantasy Football this year?

The Arizona Cardinals quarterback is someone you should avoid in your drafts, really. He might look like an exciting pick, but even if he plays this year after the first six weeks, his value as a runner will be diminished as he's returning from a serious knee injury.

You can find better QB1's for your team even with the late picks, and if you want to pick him as a sleeper, you could find players in other positions. He's not a smart pick in the 2023 season.

Where should you draft Kyler Murray this year?

The consensus around the quarterback is that he's set to be drafted in the late rounds with a #195 ADP, meaning that no one is buying his stock for the upcoming season.

Murray is in a team that's not going to compete for anything, returning from a serious injury and starting a rebuilding process. There are at least 20 quarterbacks better than him, including some unknowns such as Anthony Richardson, but honestly, he's not worth a draft pick even as a backup - you'll find him on the waivers during the season.

Where should you draft Kyler Murray for your 2023 fantasy team? Well, simply: you shouldn't.