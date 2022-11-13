Kyler Murray game status: Is the Cardinals QB playing tonight?

Ahead of the Arizona Cardinals NFC West showdown vs. the Los Angeles Rams, quarterback Kyler Murray remains 'questionable' with a hamstring injury. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported early Sunday morning on game-day that Murray will test his hamstring pre-game and see if it is good enough to go.

As of right now, Rapoport added that it is unlikely that he will play, but there is a potential chance.

Per cardswire.com, Murray suffered a hamstring injury when he slid in the first half of last week's game vs. the Seattle Seahawks. He was on the DNP list at the beginning of the week.

Murray is yet to miss a game this season. He's played in all nine Cardinals games and is 3-6 as the starter. He has thrown for 2,168 yards, 12 touchdowns, and six interceptions, with a passer rating of 86.9.

Murray played in all 32 games in his first two seasons in the league, then missed three games last season. This would be the fourth missed game of his career if he is sidelined.

We will keep an eye on the latest developments as they happen, regarding Murray.

If Kyler Murray is a no go for the Cardinals, Colt McCoy will start today

If Kyler Murray does indeed miss today's game vs. the Los Angeles Rams, backup quarterback Colt McCoy will get the start.

He started three games last season when Murray was sidelined with an ankle injury, leading the Cardinals to two victories and one loss. He completed 74.7 percent of passes for 740 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception.

The Rams are also expected to be without their starting quarterback. Matthew Stafford is expected to miss today's game with a concussion, which would give back-up John Wolford the start.

Today's matchup between the two struggling NFC West teams could be a backup vs. backup game, and could make for an interesting result. Of course, both teams would be disappointed at missing their main quarterback, but it gives an opportunity for the back-up players to shine.

This season has seen Cooper Rush make a mark after taking the place of Dak Prescott for the Dallas Cowboys. However, Rush's streak of success got broken and his limitations were exposed. So, there is no replacement for proven commodities in sports.

