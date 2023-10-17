Kyler Murray injury update: Latest on Cardinals QB for fantasy football Week 7

OkKyler Murray's injury ranks as one of the most catastrophic injuries to hit a quarterback since 2010. It is common for injuries to knock a player out for the season, but based on the Cardinals quarterback's injury timing, it essentially ended two seasons for the team.

That said, heading into the year, fantasy managers stashed the quarterback in the hopes of getting some production later down the line. What's the status of the quarterback and how far away is he from returning? Here's a look at the latest.

Kyler Murray at New York Giants v Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray Injury Update

The quarterback's ACL tear put a period on the 2022 season. Some hoped he'd be ready to start in 2023, but that wasn't the case. The team placed him on the PUP list to start the season, which guaranteed him to be out into October. Fans hoped to see the first look at the quarterback in Week 5.

However, the team has been taking its time to let the quarterback rehab. Seemingly every week, there have been apprehensions on his return back to the field. Taking to Twitter/X, alleged doctor Edwin Porras revealed the latest projection for the quarterback's return. It still appears that his return is a decent way off.

He is projected to be back in the lineup in Week 8 or Week 9.

What happened to Kyler Murray?

Kyler Murray was in the midst of a losing season when the disaster struck. Heading into the Week 14 matchup against the New England Patriots, the quarterback had a non-contact tear in his ACL, which instantly sidelined him for the rest of the season.

Since then, he's slowly worked his way back but still remains a decent ways off. The injury occurred on December 12, 2022, and if he returns in Week 9, it will have been about 11 months of recovery time.

When will Kyler Murray return?

The quarterback of the Arizona Cardinals is slated to be back in Week 8 or Week 9, barring any setbacks. One additional variable could affect the timeline. Head coach Jonathan Gannon is in his first year coaching the team. At this point, the currently losing head coach may want to hold off on returning Murray until the team officially gets eliminated from playoff contention.

If he waits, he can go to the general manager and point to how he didn't have Kyler Murray for the entire year. Then, the coach will be able to potentially catch teams sleeping on them with Murray back in the fold. This could get him some late wins and guarantee the head coach another year.

It is likely that he was already given the second year, but the move to hold off on returning the quarterback would add insurance against a big-name candidate emerging in the offseason. It also would give the team a chance to go after a star in the 2024 NFL Draft like potentially Marvin Harrison Jr.