Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is set to make his season debut in Week 10 against the Atlanta Falcons. The quarterback has fully recovered from the ACL injury that he suffered last year against the New England Patriots.

Ahead of Murray's return, FOX Sports analyst Chris Broussard tried to motivate him. He said the former Oklahoma quarterback holds the keys to his future with the franchise and must play well in the remaining games, or things could change dramatically for him.

Here's what Broussard said:

"Hopefully, you've been watching the film, hopefully, you've been watching the tape, all of that, and Kyler, I look at you as a guy that's made two pro bowls in what four years, I look at you a guy as a guy that led that Cardinals to the playoffs for the first time in five years..."

After Nick Wright informed him that a new Call of Duty game had recently been released, Broussard said:

"Kyler resist the temptation, my man."

When Kyler Murray signed his five-year $230.5 million contract extension, it was revealed that the quarterback watches less film to prepare for the game. This, combined with his passion for the video game Call of Duty, has frequently resulted in unnecessary criticism directed at him.

Hopefully, despite the recent release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, the Cardinals quarterback will be able to silence his critics and perform well.

Kyler Murray will play for his future in Arizona

Baltimore Ravens v Arizona Cardinals

Before the start of this season, there was a belief that the Arizona Cardinals would tank this season to get the first overall pick in next year's draft. Despite the franchise's unwavering commitment to Kyler Murray, there is always speculation that they might draft Caleb Williams if they get the first overall pick.

As a result, Murray should play well and lead his team to some wins in the remaining games. If he fails to do so and the Cardinals end up with the worst record in the NFL, the 26-year-old quarterback may get traded by the franchise next year.

Last season, before getting hurt, Murray threw for 2,368 yards, 14 touchdowns, and seven interceptions in 11 games with a passer rating of 87.2.

