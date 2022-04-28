NFL Analyst lists ways Kyler Murray has passed Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Aaron Rodgers

Kyler Murray has been one of the biggest names of the offseason. From wiping references to the Arizona Cardinals on social media to putting out cryptic and mixed messages, the quarterback has been a source of stress for the organization.

However, one NFL analyst thinks the quarterback makes a bigger statement on the field than many of the other quarterbacks in the league, including some of the best. Speaking on Speak for Yourself, Marcellus Wiley listed some statistical categories where the quarterback has beaten even the best quarterbacks in the league. Here's how he put it:

“Murray has improved every single year. Win percentage and also in terms of his game and passer rating. Speaking of passer rating, Kyler Murray had a passer rating last year higher than Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. Higher completion percentage than Aaron Rodgers."

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet The #AZCardinals have picked up the 5th year option on QB Kyler Murray, source said. The #AZCardinals have picked up the 5th year option on QB Kyler Murray, source said.

He continued, saying that Murray eclipsed Josh Allen and Russell Wilson in a few categories:

"Did he average more passing yards a game [than] Josh Allen and have more total touchdowns than Russell Wilson in Seattle?”

Kyler Murray's early career

2022 marks his fourth season in the NFL. In 2019, the quarterback was drafted first overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. Plenty prepared themselves for a typical, rough rookie season, and the quarterback didn't disappoint in the win column. The Cardinals went 5-10-1, according to Pro Football Reference.

However, the quarterback managed to avoid a typical rookie season on the statsheet. That year he threw for 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

He improved again the following season, throwing for 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Arizona finished the season 8-8.

In 2021, Murray threw for 24 touchdowns and ten interceptions. While these numbers are lower than in 2020, remember that he also missed three games. In the games he played, Arizona went 9-5.

With all this in mind, the star quarterback is definitely worth the hassle. Other than a few interesting social media incidents, the former number one pick seems settled. With no further speculation on his happiness and his fifth-round option rumored to be taken next week, the Cardinals will feel optimistic about the future. They will look to build on last seasons performance, where they lost 11-34 to the Los Angeles Rams in the Wildcard Round.

