Kyler Murray or Russell Wilson, Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Fantasy outlook for QBs in Week 13

Are Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson going farther apart? That's the question facing many a fantasy footballer.

Their respective teams, the Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos, were terrible in 2022 and continue to be so in 2023. However, as the season enters its final third, each team has taken a different trajectory.

The Cardinals remain one of the league's punching bags, going a miserable 2-10 as they approach their much-needed bye week. The Broncos, meanwhile, are shockingly trending upwards, holding a five-win streak.

However, comparing their two quarterbacks reveals a surprising result.

Is Kyler Murray a good fantasy pick in 2023?

The Kyler Murray saga needs no introduction. Despite being theoretically fully reovered from his ACL surgery, he was not reactivated until Week 10 at the Atlanta Falcons. In the meantime, the Cardinals won just a single game, and his return translated to a 25-23 win.

However, since then, there has been more misery via two straight losses. According to FantasyPros, Murray sits at QB #10 with a projected 17.5-point output.

That's easier said than done against the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are easily in the top nine in interceptions, at 12.

Is Russell Wilson a good fantasy pick in 2023?

Remember when the Broncos were stuck at 1-5 after their loss at the Kansas City Chiefs?

Something magical must have happened since then, as they have suddenly entered the playoff periphery at 6-5, with Russell Wilson seemingly rediscovering his elite form and slotting directly behind Murray at QB #11 with a slightly better 17.6 points.

His next opponents, the Houston Texans, are a mixed bag, conceding a seventh-worst 2,778 passing yards but only a joint second-best 11 touchdowns. So that's a stat he could look to break

Kyler Murray or Russell Wilson: Whom should I start in Week 13?

Result of Kyler Murray vs Russell Wilson fantasy comparison

The thing about Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer is that it usually does not take a team's current situation into account. It's no different here; with Kyler Murray comprehensively dominating Russell Wilson and getting the start.

His projected rushing yards make the difference here, as he more than doubles his rival's output. Moreover, in the passing department, despite having fewer yards, he's more reliable, with a better touchdown-interception ratio.