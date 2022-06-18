Watch: Kyler Murray names Tom Brady as the best baseball player in the NFL

Kyler Murray was asked who, besides himself, is the best baseball player in the NFL. The Arizona Cardinals quarterback gave out the names of two fellow quarterbacks who he thought would fill the bill, including Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

Here's what he said:

“Oh, I got to go with somebody that's played, right? Tom Brady was good at baseball, right? Russell got drafted. I feel like I'm being disrespectful to somebody, like somebody played. I don't know... I'll go with those two.”

The Buccaneers quarterback primarily made his name at Junipero Serra High School as a quarterback. However, baseball was his second sport in high school. When the three-time NFL MVP started his high school baseball career, he played first baseman, a position on the field that was of restricted movability.

However, Brady made the move from first baseman to catcher in his senior year at Junipero Serra. That season, he was named to the first-team All-West Catholic Athletic League All-Star baseball team as the catcher. The 15-time Pro Bowler was an interesting prospect in the world of baseball. His play looked possibly impactful behind the plate as a catcher, and his arm guaranteed that he could manage the running game.

Yet his commitment to playing football at the University of Michigan led people to cast uncertainty that he would sign up to play professional baseball. He was drafted by the Montreal Expos in the 18th round of the 1995 MLB Draft.

Brady, who chose to play quarterback at Michigan, was drafted in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL by the New England Patriots. With seven Lombardi trophies and five Super Bowl MVPs, his NFL career turned out to be just fine for him.

Kyler Murray's baseball career

Murray in an Oakland Athletics uniform

Murray was a top baseball prospect at the University of Oklahoma. There he had a .296 batting average during the 2018 season. The Oakland Athletics drafted Murray with the ninth overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft.

In the fall of that year, he became the starting quarterback at Oklahoma, winning the Heisman Trophy. In the end, the quarterback chose football over baseball.

The Cardinals quarterback was the first overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, winning the AP NFL Rookie of the Year award in the 2019 season. He’s entering his fourth season as Arizona’s starter, looking to lead his team to another playoff appearance

