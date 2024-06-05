  • NFL
  • Kylie Kelce announces 4th edition of Eagles Autism Foundation run with Jason Kelce’s New Heights

Kylie Kelce announces 4th edition of Eagles Autism Foundation run with Jason Kelce’s New Heights

By Ian Van Roy
Modified Jun 05, 2024 17:11 GMT
Kylie Kelce announces 4th edition of Eagles Autism Foundation run with Jason Kelce’s New Heights

Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie Kelce have embarked on a new life since the Philadelphia Eagles center announced his retirement from the NFL this spring.

Some couples may have decided to let themselves slide into autonomy, but the couple has remained in public eye. Using their spotlight for a good cause, Kylie announced a fourth iteration of the Eagles Autism Foundation run.

The announcement was made in the form of a story post on her personal Instagram account. Not much more information was posted on the story, but it did tease that tickets would be going on sale the day after the post via Jason Kelce's Instagram page.

Kylie&#039;s story post on Instagram - Courtesy of Kylie Kelce on Instagram
Kylie's story post on Instagram - Courtesy of Kylie Kelce on Instagram

At the time of writing, all presale tickets have been sold, according to a post made by the former Eagles center on his Instagram page.

In short, the first three hours of the event are family-friendly on June 26 while the other four hours of the day feature alcohol in a 21+ event. Then, on the following day, the New Heights Beer Bowl runs from 10 AM until 4 PM and, as the name suggests, features alcohol.

Kylie Kelce continues Dove sponsorship following Jason Kelce's retirement

Kylie and Jason Kelce

The upcoming Eagles Autism Foundation run isn't the only advertisement made by the former Eagles center's wife in recent days. Mrs. Kelce also has a new Dove commercial running on her Instagram.

The commercial itself is quite simple, with her showing a bag full of Dove products in what appears to be her home. This is not the first advertisement she has run with the company.

She also ran an advertisement with the company during the Super Bowl clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. The Super Bowl commercial, predictably, was a higher-quality production featuring multiple cuts and locations. She wasn't present in the video but posted it on her account.

In the caption, she claimed that the post was a "reveal." This meant that she was the source that made the commercial public before any other outlet.

With Jason Kelce now retired, some wondered how relevant the couple would stay. It appears that if a slide in relevance does come about, it won't happen quickly.

