Kylie Kelce backs Taylor Swift after Eagles fan booed Travis Kelce's girlfriend at Super Bowl

Pop icon Taylor Swift didn't have the best time at Super Bowl 59. The 15-time Grammy Award-winner have to endure seeing her boyfriend, tight end Travis Kelce, get demolished by the Philadelphia Eagles, ending their quest for a three-peat in the most brutal fashion.

She also had to endure boos from the crowd inside the Caesars Superdome.

Several prominent celebrities rushed to Swift's defense, including Fox Sports reporter Erin Andrews, who was on the field at The Superdome when the pop star was serenaded with a chorus of boos after cameras showed her on the big screen inside the stadium.

On the Calm Down With Erin and Charrisa Podcast, Andrews said:

“I feel bad for the most famous, amazing woman in the world who f**king gets booed at the Super Bowl. Get out of here.

“She holds — I mean, she probably holds the record in every stadium — the attendance record in the [Caesars] Superdome as an individual, as one individual standing up on that stage rocking the world.”

Kylie Kelce, former Eagles star Jason Kelce's wife and Travis Kelce's sister-in-law, subtly echoed Andrews' sentiment. She didn't publicly address the situation but liked a post on Instagram with the Fox Sports reporter's comments about it, hinting that she too disapproved the boos.

Travis Kelce's reaction to Taylor Swift getting booed

While Taylor Swift seemed confused about the boos, Travis Kelce, who was on the sideline, was reportedly distraught about the incident. A source close to the family told The Daily Mail:

“Travis was aware of Taylor getting booed, and he felt helpless. Seeing the look on her face got to him. He always protects her, and it broke his heart. He was already having a tough night, and the fact that the stadium was predominantly Eagles fans didn’t help. Travis knows that this hurt her, and anyone can see this.”

To exacerbate matters, the tight end could do little to avenge his girlfriend. He had no catches in the first half and finished the game with only four for 39 yards, his worst output in his five Super Bowl appearances. It was a terrible night for the 35-year-old, in what was potentially the last game of his career.

