Kylie Kelce deflects question on Travis Kelce's wedding rumors with girlfriend Taylor Swift

By Shanu Singh
Modified Jun 15, 2024 15:45 GMT
It's almost a year since Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift started dating each other, and Swifties have already started wondering when the two will get married.

For quite a while now, there have been rumors that the Chiefs tight end and 'Black Space' singer would get married this year. Travis Kelce's sister-in-law was asked the same.

Kylie, wife of Jason Kelce, was recently interviewed by USWeekly. She was requested to shed some light on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's most anticipated wedding. Jason Kelce's better half ended up deflecting the question.

"Oh, that’s up to Trav," Kylie said.
Even though Kylie Kelce didn't go into details of Travis Kelce's wedding, she did talk about her mother-in-law, Donna Kelce. The conversation started when Kylie highlighted Travis and Jason's nature.

"They’re kind or generous, they’re loving," Kylie had said.

Kylie expressed how she feels that the Kelce brothers have got their great nature from their mother, Donna Kelce. Moreover, Kylie added that she herself feels inspired by her mother-in-law.

"His mom was an outstanding example of a strong, independent woman and still to this day, I tell everybody, I wish I had the traveling abilities of my mother-in-law. It is those traits that I think helped [Jason] understand that women can be sort of a strong force."

Going forward in the interview, Kylie Kelce also shared how, despite a broken marriage, Ed and Donna worked together in a partnership to raise Jason and Travis. This is something that Jason has been quite inspired by and reflected back into his life at home.

"Although they’re no longer together, his parents were very much a partnership in how they function and it was a team effort. He had that example at home and he has taken that into his adult life and he uses that as an example of how he shows me respect and love every single day," Kylie had said.

Kylie Kelce's hot take on Harrison Butker controversy post-Jason Kelce revealed her disappointment

During episode 91 of the New Heights podcast, Jason Kelce mentioned how Kylie Kelce wasn't impressed with Harrison Butker's 'motherhood comment'.

Butker rated 'motherhood' above education, as the most important aspect of a woman's life. Three weeks after Jason's revelation, Kylie decided to take a stand for herself.

"I think everyone is entitled to their own opinion. I hope that if anyone does not align with those views in that graduating class, they know that they have just achieved something that no one can take away from them. Their education will stick with them for the rest of their lives," Kylie said via Cheddar.

Kylie didn't take an extreme position for or against Butker's statement. However, she very eloquently explained her point of view, which is a very admirable quality.

