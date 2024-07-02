Kylie Kelce ‘fangirls’ over Travis Kelce's matchmakers Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson

In late June, Travis Kelce attended girlfriend Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in London. The Chiefs tight end was accompanied by brother Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie Kelce. The Kelce family shared the VIP tent with Travis Kelce's matchmakers, Charissa Thompson and Erin Andrews.

On Monday, Kylie Kelce took over to her Instagram to share her Eras Tour experience with Thompson and Andrews. Kylie reshared an Instagram post by Charissa Thompson in which she recapped her visit to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in London. As for Kylie, she had only words of praise for Andrews and Thompson.

"Pardon the delay because we were very busy last week. But I have to circle back to meeting the absolute queens," Kylie said.

Kylie Kelce with Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson (Image Source: Kylie Kelce/Instagram, Travis Kelce/Instagram and Charissa Thompson/Instagram)

"I had to fangirl over them both for not only being bada** women in Sports, but also having meaningful and empowering conversation on @calmdownpodcast," Kylie concluded.

During the Kelce family's Eras Tour visit, fans shared clips on social media featuring Kylie Kelce walking around with Charissa Thompson and Erin Andrews. Talking about Thompson and Andrews, they, too, have nothing but good things to say about the Kelces, especially Travis.

Erin Andrews recalls conversation with Travis Kelce at Eras Tour London

In episode 249 of the Calm Down with Erin and Charissa podcast, Erin Andrews detailed her experience sharing a VIP tent with Travis Kelce. Talking about Eras Tour, Andrews recalled a short conversation with Travis Kelce. Talking about the same, Andrews said:

"I said, 'Travis! Do you know what they are?' He was great, whether he had a poker face or not, he was like, 'I think it's an old one and one of the new ones.' And it was adorable. He goes, 'And the bridge leads to this.' I just looked at him, and I go, 'The fact that you just said 'Bridge' blows my mind.'”

Moreover, Erin Andrews also shared her take on speculation suggesting that Travis Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift was a PR stunt. Andrews said that she is embarrassed for people who think their romance is not real. Expressing the same, Andrews said:

"We were there, we saw them. I don't believe for a second this is an act. I'm embarrassed of all the people that said it was a PR stunt. I don't want it to be. I will say this, I hope to God they get married. I want this thing to last. It is so cool to watch."

Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson went viral earlier this year for being the matchmakers for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. In May, the two made an appearance on Jimmy Fallon's 'The Tonight Show.' During their time on the daily TV show, Thompson and Andrews took credit for setting up the Chiefs tight end with the 'All Too Well' singer.

Talking about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, there also have been speculations that the two are likely to get married by the end of 2024. Last week, Dave Portnoy came forward giving clarity over the topic. Portnoy predicted that Swift and Kelce will be engaged in the upcoming 6 months.

