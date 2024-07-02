Kylie Kelce ‘fangirls’ over Travis Kelce's matchmakers Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Kylie Kelce ‘fangirls’ over Travis Kelce's matchmakers Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson

Kylie Kelce ‘fangirls’ over Travis Kelce's matchmakers Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson

By Shanu Singh
Modified Jul 02, 2024 17:02 GMT
Kylie Kelce &lsquo;fangirls&rsquo; over Travis Kelce
Kylie Kelce with Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson (Image Source: Kylie Kelce/Instagram, Travis Kelce/Instagram and Charissa Thompson/Instagram)

In late June, Travis Kelce attended girlfriend Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in London. The Chiefs tight end was accompanied by brother Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie Kelce. The Kelce family shared the VIP tent with Travis Kelce's matchmakers, Charissa Thompson and Erin Andrews.

On Monday, Kylie Kelce took over to her Instagram to share her Eras Tour experience with Thompson and Andrews. Kylie reshared an Instagram post by Charissa Thompson in which she recapped her visit to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in London. As for Kylie, she had only words of praise for Andrews and Thompson.

"Pardon the delay because we were very busy last week. But I have to circle back to meeting the absolute queens," Kylie said.
also-read-trending Trending
Kylie Kelce with Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson (Image Source: Kylie Kelce/Instagram, Travis Kelce/Instagram and Charissa Thompson/Instagram)
Kylie Kelce with Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson (Image Source: Kylie Kelce/Instagram, Travis Kelce/Instagram and Charissa Thompson/Instagram)
"I had to fangirl over them both for not only being bada** women in Sports, but also having meaningful and empowering conversation on @calmdownpodcast," Kylie concluded.

During the Kelce family's Eras Tour visit, fans shared clips on social media featuring Kylie Kelce walking around with Charissa Thompson and Erin Andrews. Talking about Thompson and Andrews, they, too, have nothing but good things to say about the Kelces, especially Travis.

Erin Andrews recalls conversation with Travis Kelce at Eras Tour London

In episode 249 of the Calm Down with Erin and Charissa podcast, Erin Andrews detailed her experience sharing a VIP tent with Travis Kelce. Talking about Eras Tour, Andrews recalled a short conversation with Travis Kelce. Talking about the same, Andrews said:

"I said, 'Travis! Do you know what they are?' He was great, whether he had a poker face or not, he was like, 'I think it's an old one and one of the new ones.' And it was adorable. He goes, 'And the bridge leads to this.' I just looked at him, and I go, 'The fact that you just said 'Bridge' blows my mind.'”

Moreover, Erin Andrews also shared her take on speculation suggesting that Travis Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift was a PR stunt. Andrews said that she is embarrassed for people who think their romance is not real. Expressing the same, Andrews said:

"We were there, we saw them. I don't believe for a second this is an act. I'm embarrassed of all the people that said it was a PR stunt. I don't want it to be. I will say this, I hope to God they get married. I want this thing to last. It is so cool to watch."

Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson went viral earlier this year for being the matchmakers for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. In May, the two made an appearance on Jimmy Fallon's 'The Tonight Show.' During their time on the daily TV show, Thompson and Andrews took credit for setting up the Chiefs tight end with the 'All Too Well' singer.

Talking about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, there also have been speculations that the two are likely to get married by the end of 2024. Last week, Dave Portnoy came forward giving clarity over the topic. Portnoy predicted that Swift and Kelce will be engaged in the upcoming 6 months.

Quick Links

Edited by Krishna Venki
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी